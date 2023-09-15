Oneonta’s first Augmented Reality Community Art Gallery will have its grand opening at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s City of the Hills Festival on Sept. 16 and 17.
According to a media release, a virtual art gallery created by Hartwick College Professor of Art and Design Joseph Von Stengel “will provide a public space for community members to present their visual creativity.”
The gallery utilizes a free augmented reality app, Artivive, and is mapped to local artist Carol Mandigo’s murals, “Windows in Time.” To activate the virtual artwork on the side of the Greater Oneonta Historical Building on Dietz St., viewers should open the Artivive app and point a smartphone’s camera at the mural to see the virtual artwork “come alive,” the release said. Anyone creating visual art can submit a digital image for free on the arcag.org website.
ARCAG is the first virtual gallery of its kind and was made possible through funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a New York State Council on the Arts initiative, the release said.
“This augmented reality art gallery is so exciting because anyone with a smartphone can view the artwork or participate,” Von Stengel said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for local and visiting creatives to submit artwork that is accessible to the public.”
Von Stengel and volunteers will be stationed in front of the mural during the festival to show festivalgoers how to use the app and view the virtual works of art. The virtual art gallery will feature art from Von Stengel and students Jon Matteo, Seth Bello, Riley Ingle and Kylee Hosmer. For more information, contact Von Stengel at VonStengelJ@hartwick.edu.
