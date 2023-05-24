The City of the Hills Festival is seeking artisan vendors, food trucks, Main Street businesses and area organizations to participate in this year’s festival, which has expanded from one to two days, and will be Sept. 16 and 17 in downtown Oneonta.
According to a media release, the festival, presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, will feature an artisan and maker’s market, a beer garden with local brews and live music, children’s activities and other demonstrations and workshops, all offered for free.
Headlining the festival with a Saturday evening performing at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center will be the band Jimkata, whose members all grew up in Oneonta.
Opportunities to participate in this year’s festival include:
• Organizations to lead activities in the kids zone, which will also include activities by the Huntington Memorial Library.
• Main Street businesses and restaurants to set up pop-up shops and outdoor dining in front of their storefronts and/or contact festival organizers with other ideas for participating.
• Food trucks with their own permits and licensing that make and/or produce their own products to sell food Saturday and/or Sunday. One- or two-day vending is available.
• Art/maker/vintage vendors to pop up on Main Street for two-day vending from noon to 5 p.m. in the heart of downtown Oneonta’s business district, where there will be live music, children’s activities and heavy foot traffic. The deadline to apply to be an artisan vendor is July 1 and the fee is $160 for both days. Only two-day vending is available.
For more information, visit cityofthehillsfest.org or email cityofthehillsfest@gmail.com.
