The city of Oneonta Common Council Finance and Human Resources Committee heard updates Thursday, June 29 on Wilber Park improvements, replacing a dump truck and city staffing levels.
The city is slated to receive $50,000 from Otsego County's American Rescue Plan Act funding — a move approved by the Otsego Board of Representatives in October allocating $50,000 for each municipality from the county's ARPA funding.
The county approved the city of Oneonta's money for upper level basketball court renovations in Wilber Park in November with an amendment to the original resolution.
Committee members discussed Thursday using the money to also add shade structures and handicapped accessible pathways to the playground.
Because there was not a quorum, the committee didn't vote on whether to pass the park improvements to the full council.
Another discussion item was replacing a Department of Public Works dump truck.
Currently, road salt is distributed using a modification on the truck, but it needs a proper salt and brine distribution system.
The cost of the truck would be $259,000, over the budget of $240,000 which requires a budget modification and use of reserves.
It would take two years to acquire the new truck.
City staffing levels
The committee also heard an update on city staffing levels.
According to an overview presented by City Administrator Greg Mattice, 88 percent of full-time city positions and 73 percent of part-time positions are filled for an overall vacancy rate of 19 percent.
Among the unfilled full-time positions are a deputy finance director, ordinance inspector in the code enforcement office, three police officers and three firefighters.
Unfilled full-time positions in the Department of Public Works are an engineering projects coordinator, three heavy equipment operators — one on the Streets crew and two on the Water and Sewer crew — a maintenance worker on the Streets crew, a working supervisor on the Water and Sewer crew and a water treatment plant operator trainee.
"They are more impacted proportionately than anything else right now," Mattice said about DPW.
Nine of the unfilled part-time positions are Oneonta Public Transit bus drivers, which has only 67 percent of budgeted positions filled.
"Obviously we're able to make the [bus] runs," Mattice said. "We're saying that's an ideal number if we had full staff."
There is also a vacant part-time civilian dispatcher position.
Joseph Temming, city human resources director, said that there are challenges in both recruitment and retention.
He said that over time the size of some departments, such as DPW, have "generally decreased."
"It's true across other departments as well," Temming said. "The city operates in pretty lean manner, and right now that's exacerbated by the difficulties we're having in recruitment," which is due in large part to current starting salaries.
The city is conducting a salary study, meeting on a regular basis with a consultant and reaching to union leaders for feedback, he said.
The study looks comparatively at other municipalities with similar budgets and sizes, and other counties that are either similar in size and budget or geographically near Oneonta — which places are competing for the same pool of candidates.
Temming said he is aiming to produce a report in the month or so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.