Two Oneonta firefighters are recent graduates of a state fire academy.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray on Friday announced the graduation of 36 new firefighters from the state’s Recruit Firefighter Training program at the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls. Graduates come from 13 fire departments across the state, representing the academy's 85th Recruit Firefighter Training class, according to a media release.
Oneonta firefighters Cody Losie and Nathan DuMond are among the graduates.
The 15-week residential program provides fire service training in an environment similar to a full-time fire department, the release said.
“I am incredibly proud of these graduates’ achievements. They are well-prepared to protect New Yorkers from fires and the emergencies they will respond to during their careers,” Bray said in the release. “They now embark on a path of public service to keep their communities safe. On behalf of my colleagues from the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, we look forward to supporting New York’s newest firefighters as they carry out their future missions.”
The program provides basic training for recently hired career firefighters, as well as volunteer firefighters. During the 15-week program, recruits participate in more than 600 hours of training in classroom and practical settings.
According to the release, this is the first class to graduate from the extended training program, which previously ran 11-weeks. To support the new curriculum, iPads were issued to students to provide them with greater access and flexibility to testing, as well as study materials available through the use of technology, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.