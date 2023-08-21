Monday evenings at Serenity Hobbies in Oneonta are for tabletop games of battles and strategy, acted out by intricately painted miniature characters.
Sean Morris, of Stamford, visited the game store at 152 Main St. on Monday, Aug. 21 looking to play Marvel Crisis Protocol, one of two skirmish miniatures game sets that were set up. The other was Star Wars Shatterpoint.
Unfortunately, several regulars of the Monday night event couldn’t make it due to conflicting schedules.
Store owner Nate Roberts said that the Monday miniature nights usually draw about six people. In-store gaming picks up when the colleges are in session.
Morris will be back, though.
“I like it here, they’re nice people,” he said. “When I play this game, I’m not the best but they’re very encouraging to one another.”
He said that players let each other know what they can work on and what they did really well that night.
“Yeah it’s a hobby,” he said, “but it feels good to want to do something that you’re kind of an important part of a group. You’re improving yourself as a person. That’s what I believe.”
In tabletop gaming, players use miniature figurines to simulate action on the game board, generally measuring 3 feet by 3 feet.
The figurines — sometimes characters from movies and comics, sometimes original characters — play in set up worlds with lots of scenery to interact with.
Unlike traditional board games, which confine characters to certain places and moves on the board, in a tabletop game the miniatures move around in three dimensions.
Play involves character stat cards, proprietary dice, damage tokens and range tools to gauge movement.
In the Marvel game, there’s a handful of objective points on the table that players have to secure at the end of each round for victory points. It’s a six turn game — whoever has the most points at the end wins. The Star Wars game uses a tug-of-war point system.
Either way, Morris said players need to be strategic.
“I find it to be a lot like chess in a way,” Morris said. “Rather than moving on the grid like with chess, you have these special rulers that you use to move the characters.”
Roberts said that to play, people have to buy the models, which they can assemble and paint or use the original gray color. It’s an option to just work on miniatures on Mondays rather than play.
The store provides game toppers, mats and boxes of scenery.
One page rules is free — players can use any model as long as it looks like what it’s representing.
The store hosts other gaming nights every day of the week, in addition to miniature Mondays which starts around 6 p.m.
Tuesday is Magic the Gathering, modern format. Wednesday is Dungeons and Dragons. Thursday is board game night. Friday is Magic Booster Draft. Saturday night is another Magic, but Saturday all day is miniatures.
“On Monday, we try to do just the skirmish games because they’re short,” Roberts said, “but Saturday we can play Marvel and Star Wars but we also play the bigger table games.”
Sunday has a packed schedule, with UGI in the morning, and games like Flesh and Blood and Magic: The Gathering Commander in the evening.
“This place on a Sunday night there is almost no seats,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.