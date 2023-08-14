Maria Griswold, a rising senior at Oneonta High School, is nearing completion of her Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts organization.
Comparable with the Eagle Scout award, earning a Gold Award is an achievement that stands out when the recipient is applying for college admission, scholarships and employment.
A prerequisite is earning the Girl Scout Silver Award. In addition, Griswold — a Girl Scout since first grade — earned the Bronze Award.
According to Gold Award materials, an eligible Girl Scout identifies an issue that’s important to her that links it to a national and/or global issue, and then develops and carries out a solution with measurable, lasting impact. The project should take at least 80 hours of work.
To meet those requirements, Griswold, 17, focused her project on raising public awareness about the effects of increased global temperatures on butterfly habitats and what actions people could take to help.
Her project has been in the works since June 2022, when she researched and created her proposal for a climate awareness project that focused on butterfly habitat loss.
She presented her proposal to a 15-person Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council board that was approved in July 2022.
The project aligned with the announcement that migratory monarch butterfly was added to the endangered species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
According to an IUCN statement, the native population, known for its migrations from Mexico and California in the winter to summer breeding grounds throughout the United States and Canada, has shrunk by between 22% and 72% during the past decade due to habitat destruction and climate change.
Griswold said Monday, Aug. 14 that Rachel Rissberger, Oneonta World of Learning board member and chair of the education and programming committee, expressed the need for some sort of exhibit there, “so I decided a butterfly exhibit would be fun.”
“When monarch butterflies went on the endangered species list, I just felt like it was a good cause to advocate for,” Griswold added.
Educating kids, adults
Griswold said she took a two-fold approach. She worked with the children’s museum to create a butterfly display to educate children and their families in fun ways about how they could support butterfly populations and reduce climate change.
She painted a butterfly canvas as a photo opportunity for children, collected learning activities, prepared craft activities, collected toys and created age-appropriate scavenger hunts based on her display.
Rissberger said via email Monday that when Griswold contacted her, recalling her interest and dedication to the butterfly garden project, “it seemed that the creation of a butterfly themed exhibit for OWL to enjoy year round would be a natural fit.”
“Maria [Griswold] created a beautiful, interactive exhibit for our families that has been well loved,” Rissberger said. “The OWL Board of Directors is very thankful for all of Maria’s hard work and congratulates her on this remarkable achievement.”
With the help of her Girl Scout Troop 30043 and OWL, she also planned and participated in an Art in Park event in August 2022, where kids completed a variety of activities about butterflies and their habitats. Griswold coordinated visiting artists Izabella Gusozski of Oneonta and Maud Barlett of Kentucky to participate in the event and lead attendees in art activities.
During the past two summers, Griswold has attended the Oneonta Farmer’s Market and the Fall Harvest Festival to distribute free seeds and do butterfly-themed crafts with children. Destination Oneonta provided Griswold with a grant to cover purchasing seeds and craft supplies. Her last planned event was Aug. 12.
Gold Award projects must be undertaken alone rather than with the help of the other girls in the troop, but a team of adult project advisers helps guide the award seekers.
Griswold enlisted the support of her adviser, Andrea Thies, and OWL contacts Rissberger and Deja Wilber.
Thies, a former math teacher with a background in environmental science, said Monday that Griswold has “done a great job of targeting a message.”
“What’s great is that she’s taken a interest in the habitat restoration,” she said. “Realizing she alone can’t do it as one person, but put together a project to educate people, not only adults but kids about the reasons why we need to encourage changes in our behavior and habits.”
Thies added that she observed the personal growth in Griswold that came with her public service, which developed her ability to speak with adults.
“It helps develop confidence,” she said. “When you’re animated and passionate, it motivates you.”
Griswold said she plans to submit her project for approval to her Girl Scout council by the time school starts.
