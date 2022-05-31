Oneonta seventh-grader Daanya Butt fell short of the championship round at the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Forest Heights, Maryland, according to Martha Ryan, who coordinates the event locally for DCMO BOCES.
Daanya won the 20th annual Daily Star Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 19, at SUNY Oneonta.
The semifinals of the national event will be held Wednesday, June 1 and the finals on Thursday, June 2 on the ION television network.
