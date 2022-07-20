Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties has established the first Narcan vending machine in the state.
FOR-DO program director Kyle LaFever said he worked with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration through the state opioid response grant SOR-2 to receive the funding for the machines. He contacted a recovery center in Michigan, where he first discovered the vending machines and then reached out to the manufacturer to purchase one.
The vending machine offers Naloxone kits that contain two doses of Narcan nasal spray. It is at The Turning Point of Otsego County at 22 Elm Street in Oneonta and is available during FOR-DO's business hours.
"We ideally want to have a machine available 24/7 365, and we have gotten support through the Oneonta chief of police. We hope to one day have one in the walkway by the parking garage or by Southside," LaFever said.
LaFever said he hopes to expand the availability of Narcan to Schoharie and other surrounding counties. Community members and grant partners have also expressed interest in establishing accessible Narcan in Broome County.
"People are using them daily. We ask people to take one or two if needed. However if they do use one, they should file an anonymous report so we can replace the kits," said Romas Bajoras, outreach coordinator and program specialist.
Heidi Bond, public health director for the Otsego County Department of Health, said that in 2021 there were 52 instances where Narcan was given to an individual by EMS, police, or COOP (Continuity of Operations Program), not including doses given by community members. In 2020 there were also 16.6 overdoses involving opioid pain relievers per 100,000 people.
"One of our biggest struggles is the stigma people have with Narcan. People who don't use opioids or are in recovery feel as if they don't have a need for the Narcan, but I know someone who isn't a user and has saved someone's life in Binghamton because of accessible Narcan. I am a big advocate for people carrying Narcan on them," LaFever said.
FOR-DO also plans to establish a 24/7 vending machine for individuals who need Narcan and are unable to get it during FORDO's business hours. "Individuals also may feel embarrassed to ask for Narcan due to the stigma people have with Narcan. Having the vending machine available removes the barriers and maintains recovery," LaFever said.
Most Narcan kits are also distributed at recovery centers or with certain prescriptions. LaFever and FOR-DO required a doctor to oversee that distribution program,. In collaboration with Dr. Nalin E. Ranasinghe from Fox Memorial Hospital, FOR-DO is able to obtain approval for Narcan distribution.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.