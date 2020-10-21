A "high probability" of a positive COVID case of a high school faculty member has caused the students at the middle and high school to switch to fully remote learning for the next two days, school officials announced Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The elementary school is not impacted.
"We were made aware that although no official results as of yet, there is a high probability of a positive case with one of our high school faculty members," Oneonta School Superintendent Thomas Brindley announced in a notice posted on the district website. "As we await test confirmation, we will continue to work with the Department of Health to contact trace should that need arise."
"Out of an abundance of caution," students and sixth though 12th grades will go fully remote Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22 and 23, and should follow their schedule remotely, the announcement said.
All day BOCES students will attend their BOCES classes. Oneonta students will note attend CTE courses at BOCES and there will be no New Visions on Thursday or Friday.
"Once contact tracing is completed and if the result of this particular COVID-19 test is positive, faculty and staff members as well as families of students who meet the criteria for close contact, as determined by the DoH, will receive phone calls from the District and will be contacted by the DoH," the notice said.
For those OMS and OHS students in need of meals for Thursday and Friday, there will be a meal distribution tent in front of the Oneonta Middle School on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The school plans to return to the hybrid schedule on Monday, Oct. 26.
In other COVID-related news, the Otsego DOH said wedding gatherings have been linked to increased COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to a media release, five new cases were reported Wednesday and 10 cases were reported over the past five days.
Five of those cases have been traced back to a recent wedding, the release said. Since Oct. 1, there have been 12 cases related to two separate weddings.
"It is important to remember that social gatherings can put you at risk for illness," the release said.
According to the release, there are 19 active cases in the county and two people hospitalized.
Delaware County reported no new cases Wednesday. Chenango County reported one.
