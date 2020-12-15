Oneonta High School principal calls it a career

Oneonta City School District on Tuesday announced the retirement of a longtime administrator after a nearly four-decade career in education.
Oneonta High School principal Anne Wolstenholme will complete her 18-year tenure with the district Monday, Jan. 4. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Joseph Ballard, high school vice principal.
“Certainly I’m proud of all of it,” Wolstenholme said of her 37-year career. “Teaching for 27 years — the work in the classroom with the children — that has to be the thing I’m most proud of.”
Wolstenholme said she was hired to teach middle school English at Oneonta in 2002, following a 14-year stint at Delaware Academy.
“It was a great time over there,” she recalled. “Those are the friends you make for life.”
An Oswego County native, Wolstenholme said she and her husband, Scott, began their education careers in the North Country, teaching in the town of Gouverneur.
Scott was later hired as the recreational director at Deer Run in Stamford, and the pair moved to Oneonta, where they raised their family, Wolstenholme said. The couple’s children, Erin and Michael, are both OHS grads.
“We’re happy to have found Oneonta,” she said. “It’s certainly given us some wonderful things.”
Wolstenholme said the coronavirus pandemic played a factor in the timing of her retirement but was not her entire justification for the decision.
“Teaching is a very special craft — it comes from the heart,” she said. “Being in a building with no students is a difficult environment.”
Wolstenholme said she regrets not being able to say good-bye in person to her students, who are all studying remotely until at least Jan. 19, but looks forward to seeing some of her former students at games, concerts and out and about in the community as the pandemic eventually subsides.
“Anne is really just an amazing human being,” said Oneonta Superintendent Thomas Brindley. “She’s so down-to-earth and kind-hearted. She’s been able to touch the lives of thousands of kids who were fortunate enough to call her their teacher.”
