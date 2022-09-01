An Oneonta high school alumni tradition will be placed in new hands.
The Oneonta High School cannon will be transferred from the graduating class of 1965 to the class of 1992.
The OHS cannon was purchased by the class of 1965 and has been a tradition for homecoming and alumni weekend games.
"For years OHS always shot off a cannon at all home football games. Then that came to an end. At the 10th reunion of the class of 1965, we decided to bring back that tradition," said Rose Ann White, a member of the class of 1965.
The class of 1992 will have its 30-year reunion on Sept. 4 and members of the class of 1965 said they thought it would be an appropriate time to do the transfer.
"We decided to transfer to that class specifically because most of the class of 1992 are children of the class of 1965 and we figured that would be the best class to carry on the tradition," said Judy Taggart, another member of the class of 1965.
Bob Sce, a student from Taggart and White's same graduating class, designed and made the first cannon, according to White.
"It was a small mortar-type cannon. After a few years, our classmates John Scarzafava, Geoff Smith and Bill Taggart decided it wasn't powerful enough so they had a 'BIG' one built," White said in an email. "The cannon was purchased from a company in Pennsylvania and the frame was built by Randy Morley of Oneonta,"
The classes of 1992 and 1965 will have a reunion together at Deer Haven Campground on Sunday, Sept. 4. Twenty-seven members will be present from the class of 1965 and the cannon will be fired as a final send off. The cannon will also be cleaned and prepared for the class of 1992, Taggart said. The event will not be open to the public.
