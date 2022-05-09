Oneonta hosts feature film shoot

A witch walked into a bar. This may sound like the beginning of a joke, but it happened this week in Oneonta.
The witch was Cheyenne Phillips, an actress from Los Angeles with Oneonta ties. The bar was Red’s Ale House & Grill on Main Street. Phillips plays Mary Blackwood in “Ouija Witch,” the third feature film to be shot by Otsego Media in and around Oneonta in the past two years.
The film centers on the story of Sarah (Miley Rose), a young woman and former addict who returned home after the death of her father. “A series of events leads her to seek revenge on a woman she mistakenly trusts,” said Rose during a dinner break of sushi Monday night, in the Otsego Media office next door to the bar.
“A woman scorned. A witch out for revenge. And a small town not ready for what’s coming,” reads the film’s marketing tagline. The story is set in Salem, Mass., with Oneonta standing in for that small town.
“I love shooting in Oneonta,” said Rose, an Israeli actress now living in New York City. It is her second film shot here — she played an insolent teenager in Otsego Media’s first film “Asteroid.” “Now to be back, it’s as though returning to a family because we got so close,” she said.
In a previous scene, Rose’s character was waiting tables in the bar when a group of unruly men sexually harassed her and started a fight. In the scene shot early Monday evening, Rose nearly dropped a tray of empty beer bottles and collapsed at the bar. Behind the bar, actress Rivera Reese deftly caught the bottles in take after take, and co-star Jeremy Dean appeared at her side, offering to take her home.
“She summons the witch who settles the score — and goes further than she’s supposed to,” said Korey Rowe, who is creative director of Otsego Media and Director of Photography for the current film. The scene when the witch enters the bar is “pure chaos,” Rowe promised, as Phillips’ witch exacts revenge on the four men.
When Otsego Media started three years ago, “it was just me in my house,” Rowe said. When he moved back to Oneonta, “we left L.A. pretty pessimistic about our industry, and so we weren’t really sure what we were going to do, we just knew we weren’t going to do it in L.A.”
COVID hit, so Rowe and his production partner Dylan Avery started writing. “We wanted to write a movie to see if we could,” said Rowe. “Once we had the script, we said, well, we should probably make this movie.”
The result was “Asteroid,” shot during a “lull of COVID” in the summer of 2020. Rowe expected to spend the rest of his life paying off debts for the film, but things have worked out better than expected.
“Oneonta has everything we need,” Rowe said, including enthusiastic support from city officials and community members. A producer they had worked with in California asked Otsego Media if they could find a cabin in the woods that was more affordable than any in Los Angeles. Rowe and Avery put out a call, and got a dozen people volunteering their cabins. Otsego Media bid on the project, and ended up shooting “Bring Him Back Dead” in the woods of Hartwick in summer 2021.
Avery, who is Otsego Media’s senior videographer and editor, told an anecdote about a scene shot last week.
They had scheduled a Oneonta Police Department car to be in a scene, but had last minute miscommunication with OPD. They called Oneonta mayor Mark Drnek for help, something that’s possible to do in a smaller community.
“Drnek said, ‘if you want to run an elephant down Main Street, we’ll make it happen.’ We didn’t want an elephant, just needed a cop car to drive through a shot, and the mayor made it happen in half an hour,” Avery said.
On set Monday night, the actors had finished their sushi as the crew rearranged lights. “I would shoot anything with them, they run the best set I’ve ever been on,” Rose said before going to prepare for her next scene.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.