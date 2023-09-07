Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in Oneonta’s West End on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp said that when the call came in at 4:53 p.m., several off-duty personnel were called in since it was the fifth concurrent call first responders were dispatched to — three EMS calls and a call to a brush fire — after a severe thunderstorm had rolled through the area.
Knapp said the fire was contained to the attic and knocked down quickly, although the rest of the 1,150-square-foot house had water damage.
Reportedly, no one was home when the fire broke out. The one story, two-bedroom house is owned by Neal Berntson, according to county property records.
Neighbors said that they heard lightning strike the house at 31 Garden St.
Garden Street resident Bob Wisse said he rescued a cat from the residence. Knapp said firefighters found a second cat in the house which the homeowner was able to remove from the house.
Firefighters from West Oneonta and Otego provided interior personnel, and fire crews from Sidney, Worcester and Franklin provided standby firefighter assist and search team assistance.
FAST teams are dedicated to the search and rescue of other firefighters in distress at the scene of an incident.
Knapp said that with so many Oneonta personnel responding to calls, fire crews from Laurens and West Laurens covered the Oneonta fire station while Otsego County EMS covered medical calls.
