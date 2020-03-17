Oneonta Job Corps is among more than 100 centers across the country to extend spring break for students in response to the rapid spread of coronavirus, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“In light of the COVID-19 public health emergency and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department is acting to protect the health and safety of its tens of thousands of students and staff across the country,” the release said.
There is no evidence of any suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any Job Corps center at this time, according to the release.
The spring break will occur from March 16 through April 14, and center operators will provide students with either transportation home or alternate living arrangements, including housing and food, or those without a current residence to which to return, according to the release. Some staff may remain onsite for facilities maintenance or staff development and enrichment activities.
The break may be extended beyond April 14, according to the release. Upon its conclusion, students will resume their education and training activities.
“The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to the overall success of the Job Corps program and student safety is key to that commitment,” said John Pallasch, assistant secretary of employment and training. “This spring break not only provides clarity for students, their families and center staff, but also allows Job Corps maximum flexibility to respond to this evolving national emergency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.