Oneonta joins Clean & Green Initiative

Oneonta is getting a little greener.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful, a nonprofit arm of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District started in 2013, for its 21st annual Clean & Green Initiative. Oneonta’s involvement was announced during a Monday, April 11, event at City Hall, attended by about 20 local officials and residents.
According to a media release, KVMB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which works “to create sustainable communities that are socially connected, environmentally healthy and economically sound.” The group’s annual cleanup initiative, the release said, is “part of the country’s largest community improvement program … engaging more than four million volunteers in more than 20,000 communities nationwide.” KVMB covers Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Stephen Smith, executive director of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, said including Oneonta underscores the KVMB’s expansion efforts and hopes for increased regional participation.
“This is where we decided to have (the announcement event), because it’s the only city in Otsego County,” he said. “We’ve done one in each of the six counties. This is an arm of our kickoff event, April 22, to coincide with Earth Day. You can do cleanup any time, but you usually find out where the trash is after the snow melts, so we do it now. Last year, we had 35 teams … and announced it only in Utica; this year, we’re hoping to have 300 teams, and a team can be one or two people, or 50.
“It’s important our communities remain clean … for promoting economic development and tourism and for educating residents of all ages on community pride and spirit,” Smith continued. “It’s estimated that, for every mile you walk, there are 2,000 pieces of trash, with cigarette butts the No. 1 nemesis.”
“We’re part of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, but Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful had previously remained in the Utica and Rome area, but they decided to branch out to all six counties that they represent,” Kathryn Dailey, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce director of operations, echoed. “Oneonta has been a stalwart Earth Day community. We have a strong environmental community here, and it shows.”
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, also stressed the importance of community involvement.
“The Mohawk Valley is already very beautiful — it’s one of the most beautiful parts of New York State and the country — so we want to make sure to keep it clean,” he said. “This is something we should address in a cultural sense. If you have any community pride, you’ll want to keep your community clean.”
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek equated a clean city with a healthy city.
“Quality of life has been at the forefront of just about every speech I’ve given, and really what Oneonta is all about,” he said. “Quality of life is our asset of assets. We need to step up … because we’re all in this together. Look outside your front door and up and down your community … and find things you can do to stay green and stay clean.”
Shane Digan, representing the Otsego County Solid Waste Department, said Otsego County operates at a “10 to 13% recycling rate, which is about half of what it should be.”
“The transfer stations are open and recycling is free, so it’s not only the right choice, it’s the economical one,” Digan said, noting that the county is running a composter sale.
Participating chambers of commerce, Smith said, will supply free bags, masks and gloves to cleanup teams. Supplies, he said, are donated or funded by partnering businesses and sponsors.
Smith urged teams to register cleanup efforts by visiting mvedd.org and clicking the “KVMB” banner.
“The more (teams) that register, the more chance we have of getting more supplies and grant funding,” he said. Cleanup teams, he said, can include individuals, Rotaries, Girl and Boy Scout groups, student organizations, businesses, sports teams and others.
