The city of Oneonta rolled out its 2021 holiday shop local campaign, "Gift Oneonta," this week.
At the city's Common Council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 1, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan, Big Thinkers Marketing President Jill Morgan-Meek and Idea Kraft Artistic Director Erinn Harrington talked about the campaign during a presentation.
The theme includes a longer tagline highlighting aspects of the campaign: "Gift Artistic. Gift Cultural. Gift Healthy. Gift Unique. Gift Oneonta." Pictures in the campaign include shots of the city and its Main Street, as well as outdoor, food and holiday related scenes.
"We want to put a focus on shopping locally this holiday season," Harrington said, "letting people know that Oneonta is open for business and it is safe to shop and that you can find what you need for the holiday season right here in Oneonta."
The campaign also highlights local businesses that are offering online shopping, with mail delivery or curb-side pickup, to help keep people safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Idea Kraft is a Binghamton marketing firm, which has worked with the city previously on its "We're Onta Something" campaign and is assisting with the city's "Survive Then Thrive" plan to deal with the pandemic's economic effects.
"This is going to be building on the assets that have already been created for the "We're Onta Something" campaign," Harrington said. "We're reusing some of that imagery, keeping with that color scheme and making this all one consistent branding effort.
"We're excited to launch it and really get this holiday season kicked off and getting all the people excited about shopping in Oneonta," she continued.
The campaign includes the new city of Oneonta logo Idea Kraft designed. The images will be used in a social media campaign, ads and videos. Local businesses and individuals will also be able to access, use and share the logos.
The campaign will run during December and Harrington said it will lead to other promotions in 2021.
"It is meant to be more of a teaser campaign leading up to other campaigns we plan to run in the future," she said.
The campaign also includes touting area restaurants, including suggestions of gift cards for take out meals as holiday gifts and activities.
"We also wanted to create a post that put emphasis on the restaurant industry," Harrington said. "We know that's been hard-hit during COVID, so we to make sure people know that restaurants are open and available, gift cards are available and that people can gift food and the unique creations that Oneonta has to offer that way."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
