City leaders encountered a setback to Oneonta's nuisance deer management plan when it came to light Monday, Aug. 14 that no one had applied for a Deer Management Assistance Program permit from the state Department of Environmental Conservation by the Aug. 1 deadline.
DMAP assists with site-specific deer management efforts by issuing a limited number of antlerless deer harvest tags, to be used during open deer hunting season by licensed hunters only, according to the DEC website. No hunting would have begun until 2024 if the city had been granted a permit this year.
During Monday's meeting of the city's Common Council Legislative Committee, David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, asked the other members and City Administrator Greg Mattice whether anyone at City Hall applied for the DMAP permit.
Members were discussing with city staff amending the city code to allow for taller fences at residences to deter deer from entering and grazing when Rissberger raised his question.
Since the task of applying for a DMAP permit was not clearly assigned to someone, apparently no one did it. The city can apply for a DMAP permit under the Aug. 1, 2024 deadline.
"If you ask different people, there was different assumptions made," council member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, said. "I think it was just that lack of clarity."
At the council's July 5 meeting, the council unanimously approved the implementation of the deer management program created by the city's Deer Management Task Force and the council's Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee.
The deer management program provides guidance for a three-phase approach to address the impacts of deer on the city. Each phase has multiple tasks — Phase 1 alone has 10 tasks.
"There are a lot of pieces," Davies said," and we're going to need to begin to look at all these pieces and think about how we move forward, in terms of putting these pieces into action."
Applying for a DMAP permit for city-owned property around the reservoir where hunting is currently allowed is part of Phase 1.
"We rushed to get this done so it could have been applied for," Rissberger said. "There was time to apply for it and nobody applied for it. I think that's very disappointing. Do I think that a DMAP permit around those properties would have pulled deer out of the city? No, not much, but I think what it was doing is checking off a box so that we can move on to other steps."
Rissberger said that it's now up to Mayor Mark Drnek to take the reins and bring it to the council for discussion about who's supposed to be doing what.
Drnek, whose wife, Betsy Holland, chaired the Deer Management Task Force, said Monday that he plans to review the video from Monday's Legislative Committee and then arrange a meeting with some of the key members of the deer task force and council members to discuss "what the next best step is moving forward."
