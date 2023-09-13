The city of Oneonta's Common Council is moving forward with a proposed ordinance that would make it unlawful to take grocery shopping carts from businesses that provides them for customer use or be in possession of a stolen shopping cart.
City leaders are hoping this ordinance, modeled after similar rules on the books in Johnson City and Ithaca, would deter people from stealing shopping carts and lessen the burden on city staff and police who must retrieve and dispose of abandoned carts.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said that the proposed ordinance was brought up internally by city police, and Mayor Mark Drnek asked that it be discussed by the Legislative Committee.
The council's Legislative Committee introduced the idea at its Monday, Sept. 11 meeting.
Locally, three agencies are tasked with addressing abandoned shopping carts — the Police, Public Works and Code Enforcement departments.
Agency leaders said it's a burden to the city not only because it uses up city employee working hours, but also because the carts usually have to be scrapped, and in the case of police, only after holding onto the carts so the owners can reclaim them, which they rarely if ever do.
"The stores don't want them back," City Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly said. "They literally tell us to just dump them in the scrap pile."
Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger said that while police get complaints about abandoned shopping carts frequently, "none of the businesses want to press charges for somebody stealing their cart, which is actually surprising because they're not cheap."
According to several online sources, new grocery shopping carts can cost around $1,000, depending on the cubic volume of the cart. Refurbished carts and smaller volume carts sell for less, around $150.
Berger said that it's not so much that the stores don't want their property back, but that they want it returned to them.
"Unless we're going to take it and drop it off for them, they don't care," he said. "They won't press charges for people stealing them or being in possession of stolen property. That includes business on the Southside. So we have them coming from businesses in the town being brought into the city and they're just left all over the place."
Davies said that in Ithaca, businesses get a notification and have five business days to pick up their carts. It's $30 a day thereafter to hold them.
Only one business within the city offers shopping carts, the Dollar General at 76 Chestnut St.
The grocery stores and Walmart are outside city limits in the town of Oneonta.
Homeless population
Yerly said that what happens to the abandoned or stolen carts when the city takes possession of them depends on which agency responds to the complaint.
If DPW finds or gets calls on the carts, it's treated as removed debris from a public sidewalk, or Code Enforcement will say DPW can remove junk from a private property.
At one property police visited, there were 10 Dollar General shopping carts in the backyard.
The carts had to be scrapped, the cost of which the city can't recoup because "we're not going to bill every homeowner because someone ditched a shopping cart on their front lawn," Yerly said.
Not all of the stolen carts are found abandoned. With the increasingly visible homeless population in the city, an ordinance aimed at banning shopping cart possession likely will affect city residents experiencing homelessness.
Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said that without something in place to support people who keep their personal belongings in a shopping cart, "it feels like punishment and a little bit cruel."
"I understand the intent of this, and probably the need for it in our community where we are right now," she said, "but I can't stop coming back to the thought that if I had my belongings, every single thing on this earth that I felt like belonged to me in a cart, because I don't have a place to put any of it down, and then that got taken away, how devastating that would be ... That's not to say I want people walking around with shopping carts all over our city, but just imagine. I would be devastated."
She pitched the idea of a public locker space, perhaps partnering with a community group to provide the space.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward and committee chairman, said that the lockers would be independent of ordinance on shopping carts. Lipari Shue said that the issue needs to be addressed holistically.
Yerly said that when city workers find people using carts, most of the time it's not to store personal possessions but stolen items, like building materials or copper piping.
"These carts are easy for them to push their stolen property along," he said. "Or they're filling them with garbage and just abandoning them ... A lot of times their belongings that you're referring to are often in a shopping bag or a backpack, and the rest of it is just ... garbage. I can't say that it's every time, but it's probably 90 percent of them."
Berger said that an ordinance in which the police or code enforcement would issue a ticket for unlawful possession of a shopping cart and then DPW would be responsible for disposal may reduce, in long run, the number of carts seen out and about.
Writing a trespassing ticket would not be that much different from a ticket for unlawful possession of a shopping cart, he said.
An unpaid ticket doesn't mean time in jail necessarily — it's a possibility but not the norm, he said. The court would issue a warrant for failing to pay fines and can establish a payment plan. It generally takes a buildup of 15 to 20 tickets for jail time.
"I think this is like many of the problems we have in Oneonta, where there's no easy fix," David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said. "I think there's a multi-faceted approach."
The committee members asked city staff to draft an ordinance to help DPW and police address the issue with Yerly and Berger and sent it back to committee for review.
The public lockers item is slated to also be on the committee's October meeting agenda.
