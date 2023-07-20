The Oneonta Common Council charter review committee discussed proposed changes to the city’s governing document Thursday.
The committee — Chairperson Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, Len Cason, R-Fifth Ward — wants the council to consider allowing a majority of the council to remove members of board and commissions.
Lipari Shue said that since there’s no attendance requirement for members of board and commissions, it can be difficult to consistently have a quorum, which is the minimum number of members necessary to conduct business and vote on motions at meetings.
City Attorney David Merzig said that under an opinion from the state Attorney General’s office, a resolution can only be passed by a majority of an entire board, not by a majority of the quorum. When an appointee of a board of commission doesn’t attend regularly, it can slow down the progress of the group.
“It makes a certain amount of sense to be able to appoint someone else,” he said.
The committee is also working on recommendations for streamlining the city’s hiring process, which would allow the city administrator in conjunction with the Human Resources director to hire, suspend and remove employees for budgeted vacant positions. The city administrator must obtain council approval for hiring department heads.
Harrington said that because of the city’s current lengthy hiring process, which takes about two weeks and requires council approval, the city has “lost a lot of good potential candidates to the private sector or other municipalities.”
By allowing city staff to fill the position, candidates can be hired more quickly, making the city more competitive with the private sector.
The committee also wants to flesh out the definitions of each city department, which are of inconsistent length and detail in the current charter.
The committee wants to make this change so residents can more easily look up city officials if they have questions, Harrington said.
Carson said that there’s two pages defining the public library, which this council has no authority over in the city charter, but one sentence each describing the role of the police department and fire department.
“I’m not saying the library’s not valuable,” Carson said, “but every other department... has a description, has a position, has a role, has a function. The general public when they’re looking at the charter should have the opportunity to see what this government considers the role and the function of those departments.”
Pending review by Merzig, the committee plans to bring the proposed charter language changes on the removal of boards and commissions members and the streamlining of the city’s hiring process to the council at its next meeting, scheduled for Aug. 1.
