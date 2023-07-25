The Oneonta Common Council’s Quality of Life and Infrastructure Committee created an action plan at its meeting Monday, July 24 to address tree planting in city-owned rights-of-way.
City Clerk Kerri Harrington took care of one of the action plan items during the meeting when she placed the city’s tree maintenance plan on the city website’s Public Works page.
The other items include adding the Common Council to the “key player list” in the city’s tree maintenance plan, asking the Department of Public Works to share locations of future trees with council members ahead of time to give council members a chance to discuss with the residents receiving trees, discuss hiring a full time arborist during budget planning, educating the public on the size of the trees that were planted and conferring with City Attorney David Merzig about the policy on which city agency should hear resident complaints about trees that will be or have been planted.
Last week, the Common Council authorized the relocation of two recently planted saplings in the Sixth Ward, planted between the sidewalk and curb, after residents complained that the city hadn’t done enough to inform the neighborhood about the incoming trees near their houses.
In February, the city received a $40,016 grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to plant trees in the Sixth Ward after the area lost ash trees due to infestation by an invasive insect.
Part of that funding went to purchasing and planting about 45 street trees in the River Street neighborhoods.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said via email that small trees can have overhead electric lines or a smaller median strip of less than 30 inches. Large trees have no overhead electric lines and a large median strip of 30 inches or more.
As of Friday, July 21, the following trees have been planted:
- 6 Luther St. Sweet gum – Large tree
- 8 Luther St. Hornbeam – Large tree
- 10 Luther St. Sweet gum – Large tree
- 25 Burnside Ave. Red Bud – Small tree
- 50 Burnside Ave. Service berry (2) – Small tree
- Baker Street along east side of house at 58 River St. Red bud, small tree, and sweet gum, large tree
- Parish Avenue. Red bud, small tree, and an unknown tree.
- 57 River St. Black gum – large tree.
- 61 River St. Black gum – large tree.
- 95 River St. Kentucky Coffee – large tree, slated to be removed at neighbor request
- 103–105 River St. Yellow wood – large tree.
- 107 River St. Kentucky Coffee – large tree, slated to be removed at neighbor request
Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci said that he was concerned about setting precedents regarding resident complaints about the city’s tree maintenance plan, which was developed by city-contracted arborist Fred Hathaway.
“What are we going to do if the landowners on Market Street don’t want us to do the landscaping that the consultants are going to propose?” Yacobucci said. “Are we not going to do that landscaping? We have a certain mindset for what we want Main Street to look like. If a landlord doesn’t want a tree in front of their building for business, are we going to take the tree down because they don’t like it?”
He added that the city spends between $30,000 and $40,000 a year on removing hazardous trees.
Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, said that he was struggling with trying to find a balance between individual wants or desires and the public good something like the city-managed trees brings up.
“In many ways, this right-of-way populated with trees along roads offers a public good for everyone,” he said. “I love driving down and was drawn to this town in part because of some of the gorgeous roads with these great trees. At what level do we not think about the public goodness?”
