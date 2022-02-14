An Oneonta man died in a car crash late Sunday night in Westmoreland, police said.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a media release that Joshua Parker, 20, of Utica was on his way to work when he had vehicle trouble. Parker put on his hazard lights and continued west on state Route 365 in the town of Westmoreland at a reduced speed, trying to get to a Sav-On, when he was struck from behind by a car driven by Lance Johnson, 40, of Oneonta, who was transporting medical test samples to a lab. The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m.
Parker was treated at the scene by members of the Westmoreland Fire Department. He was transported by Central Oneida County Ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed , the release said.
As a result of the accident, the westbound lane of Route 365 was shut down for several hours while investigators reconstructed the scene. There is no evidence of foul play, and intoxication does not appear to be a factor, the release said.
