William Schebaum, an Oneonta Democrat, has announced his candidacy for Oneonta Town Justice.
In a Friday media release, Schebaum said, "After practicing law for 46 years I closed my Law Office with hopes of retiring. Having done so I now hope to apply my experience and energy to an important part of our town community. Our Justice Courts play a vital role in protecting and preserving the peace and insuring Justice for all.
"I spent a great amount of my professional career in the various Town Courts in the four County area," he continued. "I know firsthand the challenges that confront the Judges and the Court staff regarding the correct application of the Law and procedure. I look forward to a vigorous campaign and a discussion of the issues in our Courts."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.