An Oneonta resident is moving on to the semifinal round of NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior.”
An episode that aired Monday, June 29, showed 30-year-old Anthony Eardley enter a qualifying time of just about four minutes.
With all of production scheduled two to four months in advance of air dates, Monday’s episode was filmed in April, according to Eardley. Contestants and a select few in their respective inner circles are sworn to secrecy about the season’s outcome.
“You’ve got to keep the poker face as long as possible,” Eardley said. “You don’t want to ruin someone’s favorite movie.”
Eardley was joined on-screen Monday by members of his family in Germany, New York City, Connecticut and Oneonta as they tuned in virtually to cheer him on.
This season is Eardley’s third in the televised competition, based on a Japanese game show with a similar premise.
Last year’s contestant pool was limited to around 150 amid pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings, according to Eardley, who said he qualified, but made an “unfortunately early exit” in the beginning rounds.
“You can’t let it really get you down,” he said of the experience. “That’s just Ninja sometimes. Everything has to align real well for it to work out.”
Nearly a year of COVID-related shutdowns allowed more time and space to focus on training, Eardley said. “I didn’t come out of that garage until I felt like myself.”
Eardley said he spends the year training and preparing for the competition, training in Ninja gyms and competing in smaller Ninja competitions around the country as well as designing and constructing his own obstacles from scratch.
Eardley said he scours local rummage and yard sales for parts and materials and builds obstacles that imitate the ones that challenged him most on the show, namely, the Pretzel Twist, which knocked out 19 other contestants so far this season.
“There are companies you can order this stuff from, but it brings a little more passion when I can build it myself,” he said.
Eardley, who played football and ran track as a high school student at Unatego, went on to earn his associate’s degree in welding from SUNY Delhi in 2010.
After graduation, he moved down to Florida to attend the Commercial Diving Academy in Jacksonville, where he became a certified scuba instructor and learned the art of underwater welding.
Eardley said it was his mother who inspired him to compete as a ninja. Overhearing her son saying, “I could do that,” while watching the show, Angela Eardley told her son, “You know, you’re not getting any younger.”
“From that moment, it became a personal test,” Eardley said. “Anthony, do you still got it?”
Once he entered the world of Ninja, Eardley said, he was in awe of the community and intense camaraderie surrounding the competition.
Recalling a fellow Ninja who removed a prosthetic leg to scale a wall, tossing it to the other side so he could put it back on again for the next obstacle, Eardley said, “I know what strong looks like. It’s not me. I’m just swinging around up there, having fun.”
The competition is almost meditative for the Otsego County athlete.
“It’s just focus,” Eardley said. “Everything goes black around me and then I get tunnel vision. I forget I’m on TV.”
Eardley said he is always meticulously aware of the young Ninjas watching him from home, both on and off the stage.
“You really have to be that example,” he said. “For me, I look at Ninja as that way in, to leave my imprint. It carries a certain level of responsibility. People are depending on you in their weird spots, without you even knowing it sometimes, and you just have to show them that you can dig yourself out of some really bad spots. All you have to do is try.”
Visit.nbc.com/american-ninja-warrior/episodes for more information and to follow Eardley’s progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.