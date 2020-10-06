Oneonta mandates masks, social distancing

The city of Oneonta’s Common Council approved a mask and social distancing law at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The law, which passed 5-2 with one abstention, was proposed after the SUNY Oneonta coronavirus outbreak in August and September. It requires social distancing in all locations within city limits, public or private, indoors or outdoors, and mandates mask wearing when social distancing is not possible. The meeting was held via Zoom, because of the pandemic, and broadcast on YouTube.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said the law mirrors state public health requirements but does so in a way that allows the Oneonta Police Department to enforce them. Herzig said the city law would not add any new restrictions to the state law. Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner reiterated Tuesday he did not think his staff could write tickets based on state public health mandates and he needed a city law to enforce the requirements.
The council’s two Republican members, Len Carson, Fifth Ward, and Scott Harrington, Sixth Ward, voted against the measure.
Both said their constituents were overwhelmingly against the measure.
“A lot of people think this is an overreach,” Harrington said.
Council member Kaytee Lipari-Shue, D-Fourth Ward, said she felt the measure wasn’t strong enough for protecting people in her district, which has much of the city’s college housing. She said the opposition in other parts of the city was a contrast to what she has heard from her constituents.
“There are just different needs in different parts of the city,” she said. “I just think we tried to please everyone with this legislation and we might have ended up pleasing nobody.”
Council member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, said he thinks the law provides help to area merchants as it will help convince people that it is safe to return to shopping in Oneonta. He called it a “marketing issue” as well as a public safety issue.
Council member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, recused himself, saying SUNY Oneonta council advised him he should do so on a measure it deemed as being aimed at students. Herzig and Oneonta City Attorney David Merzig disputed that characterization, but Davies did not vote on the law. Davies is the dean of SUNY Oneonta’s school of education.
The law will not go into effect until after the “mayor’s public hearing,” which is designed to allow residents to tell the mayor their opinions on the law before he decides to pass or veto it.
The city will hold the public hearing on the proposed law as part of its next Common Council meeting, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
