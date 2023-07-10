Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek was in good spirits Monday after he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism Saturday.
He shared his medical news Sunday on his Facebook page.
“I’m OK,” Drnek said to The Daily Star Monday. “I was very lucky to have this caught in time.”
He said he’s continuing to perform in mayoral duties in a reduced capacity. There won’t be a need to call upon the deputy mayor, Fourth Ward Common Council member Kaytee Lipari Shue, he said.
He stopped into City Hall Monday to swear in Edmond Overbey as council member representing the Seventh Ward, and said he plans to attend the council meeting Tuesday.
Drnek said that he had been feeling short of breath for the past week and he believes he may have overexerted himself while visiting businesses for the new shuttle sticker promotion last weekend.
It was his wife, Betsy Holland, who insisted that he visit Oneonta Specialty Services on Saturday, where medical professionals “expressed serious concern” about his condition, Drnek said.
At the A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital emergency room, a CT scan revealed the blood clots in his lungs.
He thanked the medical staff at the Bassett Healthcare Network-owned facilities for their treatment.
“We are so very lucky to have such quality medical facilities and practitioners right here in the city of Oneonta,” he said in his Facebook post.
