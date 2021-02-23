Oneonta Mayor Herzig to retire at end of term

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said Tuesday, Feb. 23, that he will not seek re-election in the fall.
In a statement released by the city Tuesday, Herzig said, "During the past six years, by working together, the people of Oneonta have achieved remarkable progress in developing new housing options, supporting our local businesses, and strengthening our infrastructure while continuously improving upon our high quality of life.
"Even an unprecedented pandemic was not able to slow us down. I am confident that we are on track to build a brighter and more vibrant future for Oneonta," he said in the prepared statement. "While I will not seek re-election for Mayor this year, I will spend the coming ten months working harder than ever to ensure that Oneonta is well positioned to take advantage of the new opportunities which will certainly present themselves in the post-COVID world."
In a follow-up interview Tuesday, Herzig said he thought it was time for him to step aside. He said no single factor led to his decision.
"It has been an honor to serve as mayor, but elected office is meant to be a relay race," he said. "I think now is a good time to pass the baton to someone else."
Herzig, 71, is finishing his first full term, having been elected in 2015 to finish the unexpired term of Dick Miller, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot in 2014. Russ Southard served as acting mayor for a year following Miller's death, but when Herzig became the only mayoral candidate in 2015, the city's Common Council voted to appoint him as mayor two months before his November election.
Herzig was re-elected in 2019 by a large margin; his only opponent was a write-in candidate.
With his term beginning in the aftermath of Miller's death and finishing in the midst of the pandemic, "I can't recall very many quiet days," Herzig said.
Herzig mentioned the city's Downtown Revitalization Plan and its pandemic Survive then Thrive program as two of the highlights of his time as mayor. He said he is happy the city is building more housing and infrastructure and he thinks he is leaving the city in good shape as he prepares to end his tenure.
"I am excited about the future," he said.
According to his bio, Herzig was teaching grade-school science in New York City when he happened to visit Oneonta in the mid-1970s; he said he fell in love with the city and the region and soon shifted his life to resettle upstate. He worked as the director of the Oneonta Job Corps Center and then as the chief operating officer for Opportunities for Otsego, a local nonprofit organization. He retired from Opportunities for Otsego in 2016 to focus on his job as mayor.
Prior to serving as mayor, Herzig served on several city committees, including as chair of the Board of Assessments and Reviews and the vice chair of the Planning Committee.
Herzig's wife, Connie, is a retired coach and gym teacher, who worked for decades at Cooperstown Central School. His daughter, Sasha, is a 2005 Oneonta High School graduate; she works as a lawyer in Troy.
Herzig said he and Connie have no plans to leave the area.
Herzig said he does not have any idea who might run to replace him, but is confident that good candidates would emerge.
"The city has great people," he said. "I am sure someone great will be able to take the baton from me."
An email message to Otsego County Republican chair Lori Lehenbauer asking about potential GOP candidates was not returned by deadline Tuesday.
Common Council member Luke Murphy, who is the chair of the city's Democratic Committee, said he thinks a Democratic candidate to replace Herzig could announce a campaign as early as this week. However, Murphy said he did not want to make the announcement for that candidate.
The Daily Star contacted two potential candidates Tuesday to gauge their interest.
County Rep. Adrienne Martini, a Democrat who represents the third and fourth wards of Oneonta, said she is not interested in a mayoral run.
Republican Common Council member Len Carson, who represents the sixth ward and had previously served on the county's Board of Representatives, said he had already been approached by some constituents about a run for mayor previous to Herzig's announcement and he is thinking about it now.
Other possible candidates are Council Member Dave Rissberger, D-Third Ward, who is the longest serving member of the Common Council; Dan Buttermann, a former Oneonta City Schools Board of Education member who has run twice unsuccessfully the state assembly as a Democrat; and former County Rep. Craig Gelbsman, a Republican businessman who is a concert promoter and whose family owns Monser Brothers Tire & Auto Repair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.