Oneonta mayor lists upcoming federally funded projects

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig has issued a media release outlining the city's priorities for spending money provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“I am proud to say that the City of Oneonta’s plan for the use of our federal ARPA funding will focus on providing our families with expanded opportunities to enjoy healthy outdoor activities right here in the City of Oneonta," Herzig said in a media release. "Our ARPA Plan will provide a significant investment in our public parks supporting healthy lifestyles and opportunities for all of our families and children to enjoy the outdoors more often.”
The federal legislation provides money for municipalities to meet pandemic response needs and to rebuild healthier and stronger local communities. The city was awarded just over $1.4 million, with half having been received in 2021 and the balance expected in 2022, the release said.
In his statement, Herzig said the Common Council "has signaled its approval of a plan developed by Mayor Herzig and City Administrator Mattice to allocate the 2021 funds to creating more opportunities to enjoy healthy outdoor activities in Oneonta’s beautiful parks and outdoor spaces."
Planned priority projects include the following:
• A paved millrace Neahwa Park trail to provide access to walkers, wheelchairs and runners;
• A permanent performance stage/amphitheater in Neahwa Park;
• A new Neahwa Park basketball court;
• Rehabilitation of the Neahwa Park skate park;
• Playground improvements;
• Neahwa Park electric infrastructure improvements;
• Installation of public art;
• Wilber Lake trail bridge replacement.
The city’s 2022 allocation "will support the upgrade of the city’s water infrastructure supporting the city’s ability to continue to provide uninterrupted clean, healthy water to all city residents," the release said.
