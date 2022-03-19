Oneonta seventh grader Daanya Butt was declared champion of The Daily Star’s 20th annual regional spelling bee Saturday, March 19
"I was so nervous, I was shaking," she said. "There were a lot of good spellers. I was intimidated."
Butt said when she practiced at home with her family, she tended to speed spell and mess up the letters, so she took her time at the microphone and asked the judge to give definitions of the word or use the word in a sentence.
"I knew if I spelled the words slower I would get them right," she said. "When I spell fast, I get it wrong like I almost did with peacenik." In the 11th round, she almost left out the 'n' in the word, but said it just in time to get it correct.
When she spelled epoxy correctly in the 15th round, she asked the judge/pronouncer Paul French if there were any alternative pronunciations of the word. After the competition, Butt said she would have spelt epoxy incorrectly if she didn't hear the alternative pronunciations of the word.
Fellow competitor Emily Menzies, and eighth grade student at Cooperstown Central School, kept pace with Butt throughout the competition. In the 15th round she misspelled ostensibly, leaving the door open for Butt to win the competition on her next word. Butt spelled quittance correctly in the 16th round and won the competition, which was held in the Goodrich Theater on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
As soon as she won, she ran to the side of the Goodrich Theater stage and met her mom, Mursaleen, for a hug. In addition to her mom and her dad, Zubair, her little sister, Safa, and little brother, Dawoud, cheered Daanya on during the competition. Daanya said she practiced spelling with her mom and "focused on the words I don't know."
She said that during the past week, she practiced spelling one to two hours every day to get ready for the competition. She said her love of reading and writing "piqued my interest in spelling. I've been reading and writing since I was really young and found it fascinating that words that sound the same have different spellings."
During the practice round, Menzies misspelled rodeo, but during the competition, she spelled several words correctly including caterpillar, genus, fomentation, monstrosity and postural. Some of Daanya's other words included squeamish, insomnia, Hungary, emerge, ulterior and savvy.
Ethan All, the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School entrant, made it to the 12th round before he misspelled acceptance. On the way to his third-place finish, he spelled several words including magma, scalp, maternity, scumble and medallion correctly.
Afton seventh grader Zoe Payne-Fuller made it to the eighth round before she misspelled kosher. The "kay" sound, which can be c or k, also tripped up Delaware Academy eighth grader Benjamin Hadley when he misspelled kindergarten in the seventh round.
Lucas Hoagland, a seventh grader at Edmeston, made it to the sixth round before atonement tripped him up. Franklin fifth grade student Amelia Coulter also bowed out in the sixth round when she misspelled restaurant. In the fifth round Hoagland spelled rubric correctly and Coulter spelled amusement correctly.
Stamford sixth grader Allison Van Burren made it to the fourth round before she spelled isolation incorrectly. Home school student and fifth grader Stella Tam was knocked out in the second round by misspelling flounder.
Daayna will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, this spring. The Daily Star will follow her progress throughout the competition. As a sponsor, The Daily Star pays the registration fee for all schools in the Otsego Northern Catskill and Delaware-Chenango-Montgomery-Otsego Board of Cooperative Educational Services region to compete at the regional level and for the champion to compete at the national level, said Martha Ryan, spelling bee coordinator. Along with other local sponsors, The Daily Star will cover the round-trip transportation and overnight costs for the champion and an adult chaperone to attend.
Advertising Director Valerie Secor said the paper looks forward to the spelling bee every year. She handed out medals while DCMO BOCES Superintendent Perry Dewey handed out certificates to all of the competitors.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
