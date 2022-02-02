In anticipation of the expected long duration winter storm on Thursday and Friday, the city of Oneonta has lifted parking restrictions and opened its municipal lots (Dietz Street, Wall Street, Westcott Lot and Damaschke Field) and the parking garage for off-street parking. Vehicles left on city streets after 2 1/2 inches of snow are subject to ticketing and/or towing at the vehicle owner's expense.
The village of Milford has issued a Snow Emergency, expiring at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
According to a media release, no vehicles may be parked on village streets or be blocking sidewalks during the snow emergency. The declaration is to assist with snow removal as well as keep streets clear for first responders, the release said.
Cars parked in violation of the order may be towed away at the vehicle owner's expense.
