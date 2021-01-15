Oneonta MLK Day celebration goes virtual

Oneonta’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., a long-held January tradition of the local NAACP chapter, will continue this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s celebration will be held virtually Sunday, Jan. 17. A pre-recorded program will go live on the Oneonta NAACP’s Youtube channel at 3 p.m. and will be available “indefinitely” afterward, according to Michelle Osterhoudt, vice president of the Oneonta chapter of the NAACP.
Reginald Brunson will read King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, and Oneonta resident and “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Anthony Eardley will read the last words of the late Congressman John Lewis, who is honored with this year’s theme, “Good Trouble,” according to Osterhoudt.
The celebration will also include remarks from Osterhoudt, Oneonta NAACP President Lee Fisher and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
Luvelle Brown, former superintendent of the Ithaca City School District, will deliver the keynote address on “authentic voices and authentic conversations,” Osterhoudt said.
“With all the divisiveness in our country, we’ve got to find a way to bring everybody together on all sides to have a dialogue,” Osterhoudt said. “It’s a difficult dialogue, but we still need to have it.”
“Personally, on a national level, I see what we’re going through as ominous and almost impossible,” she continued. “In Oneonta, we have a lot of good people who really care, and maybe together we can affect some change.”
The program will feature musical performances by Timothy Horne and Ana Laura Gonzalez, on the piano and flute, respectively; the Balm in Gilead; Evan Jagels and Matt Buttermann; Robin Seletsky and Sam Aldridge; Regina Harris Baiocchi, and a special performance of “We Shall Overcome” by Jordan Millar and the New York Philharmonic.
The program can be viewed at bit.ly/oneontanaacp. For more information, visit oneontanaacp.com.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
