Oneonta mourns death of retired  Mayor Brenner

Former Oneonta Mayor David Brenner died Friday, March 4, at age 90 after a long illness.
Brenner had a long career in public service and higher education. He was mayor of Oneonta from 1986 to 1998; before that he served for 16 years on the Otsego County Board, including two years as chairman. He was also chair of the Otsego County Republican Party from 1998 to 2001.
According to his obituary, Brenner moved to Oneonta at age 25 to attend SUNY Oneonta, and lived most of the rest of his life in the city. He worked for 33 years at SUNY Oneonta, rising to be the college’s registrar, associate dean, and eventually Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs for five years under President Alan Donovan.
Donovan interviewed Brenner in 2008 for an oral history radio show on WUOW, the SUNY Oneonta NPR-affiliated station that broadcast from 2007 to 2013. In their conversation, Donovan asked Brenner about his reputation as a skilled bipartisan facilitator who could get opposing parties to work together.
“I wanted everybody, when they gathered to do the public's business, realize that's what they were there for, not whether they liked” each other, Brenner said. “Someone said to me one day, how many times you're gonna say ‘wait a minute, we can disagree without being disagreeable.’ And I said to the person, I'm really going to say it as many times as it takes until everybody understands it.
“I think government should help those who cannot provide themselves with food, shelter, the things that they need, I think government should do those things. And I think it should do them well,” Brenner said in the same interview.
Another former Oneonta mayor, Gary Herzig, remembered Brenner as a “very special man” during an interview Monday, March 7. “You know his accomplishments as a leader — mayor, county board chair, a member of the College Council of SUNY Oneonta. The list goes on and on, the roles he's played in building this community. But even more importantly, he was a gentleman, and a very loyal advocate” for the region. “In today's politically divisive times he put that aside; all he cared about was the success of the community,” Herzig said.
Over the decades, Brenner served on the boards of at least eight local organizations, including A.O. Fox Memorial hospital, the Future of Oneonta Foundation, Greater Oneonta Historical Society, the Oneonta Rotary Club and Opportunities for Otsego.
After retirement, Brenner wrote a history of SUNY Oneonta, published in 2002, and worked as a consultant. In 2006, he wrote a report exploring the readiness of Otsego County to establish a county administrator position — 15 years before the county did so in September 2021.
Herzig credited Brenner with playing a major role in stabilizing city finances. “And honestly, when COVID hit, we rode on his shoulders because we had strong reserves, we were in a strong financial position, which allowed us to ride out the COVID storm fairly successfully” he said.
Brenner had been hospitalized since the beginning of the year, said his son, former Oneonta Police Chief Douglas Brenner, during a phone call Monday. For the past several weeks, Brenner was in Albany Medical Center.
“He really loved the Oneonta area, his heart was always here and he always came back here,” his son said. “That was shown by the time he gave to the community — he was always available for people to talk to.” On Thursday, Brenner returned to Otsego County one last time, to Cooperstown Center nursing home, where he spent his final day.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
