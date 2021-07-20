Oneonta names new fire chief

The Oneonta Common Council voted unanimously to appoint Brian Knapp as the city's new fire chief during Tuesday night's meeting.
Knapp will take over for J. Michael Mancini, who was appointed acting chief in February after the retirement of Chief Patrick Pidgeon.
“I encouraged all to apply,” Mancini said. “Six or seven took the Civil Service exam for the chief's position. Brian was just appointed assistant chief a few weeks ago after passing that exam.”
Knapp has been on the city fire department since 2004. For two years he was a part-time firefighter, and he was hired full time in 2006.
“I applied because I knew I could make a difference in the department,” Knapp said. “I'm excited. There are a great bunch of guys on the department.”
In addition to hiring a new fire chief, the council approved a memorandum of agreement between the city and the Oneonta Professional Firefighters Local 2408, IAFF to clarify union leave time.
After a lengthy discussion, the council approved Peter Friedman and Audrey Beckenstein, 5-3, with Councilmembers Kaytee Lipari Shue, Len Carson and Scott Harrington opposed, as members of the city's Housing Commission. The board disagreed about Beckenstein's appointment as she is not a city resident. Beckenstein works for Opportunities for Otsego in the housing assistance office and the other members of the council thought her expertise in this issue would be an asset on the commission. Friedman's term will expire July 6, 2022 and Beckenstein's term will expire July 6, 2024.
Councilmembers also disagreed about the Neahwa Dog Park, but they ultimately approved $70,000 to fund the park, including accepting a bid of $46,560 bid to install chain link fencing around the three-acre dog park to Spitale Construction of Yorktown Heights.
"We polled residents and this was the main thing they wanted," Councilman David Rissberger said. "It's taken 10 or 11 years, but we were able to do it. We don't normally have the funds to do projects like this."
Councilman Scott Harrington said he would like to see that $70,000 go to a youth program at the parks.
Councilmen John Rafter and Len Carson both asked who was in charge of the maintenance and cleanup of the park.
Lipari Shue said the dog park committee has set up rules for dog owners to follow at the parks and it was sent to the city's attorney for review, but that owners would be responsible for the cleanup of their own dogs.
City Administrator Gregory Mattice said the park's employees will mow and weed-whack the park and wash the sidewalk outside the park, but it would be up to dog owners to ensure the park stays clean.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
• Approved additional funds for the airport upgrades. It approved $14,765 for the Airport Security System contract with Garnet Technology Solutions and increased the H36 capital project to $95,500. The city received a $70,000 grant for the project and the rest will be from the general fund. The city plans to transfer $4,500 from the general fund to the capital project fund contingent upon receiving Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding.
• Approved the filing of Community Development Block Grant applications in the amount of $200,000 for the Microenterprise Program and $50,000 for a housing condition survey.
• Approved an endorsement to allow the Huntington Memorial Library to apply for an Environmental Protection Fund application through the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation to fund renovations and improvements to Huntington Park.
• Approved $7,000 to be paid to Otsego 2000 as a matching grant so the organization can conduct a cultural resource survey. Otsego 2000 received a $12,500 grant from the Preservation League of NYS to conduct a reconnaissance survey of the city's buildings to see if the historic district could be expanded.
• Approved Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans as an alternate shelter to Susquehanna SPCA through Dec. 31, 2023.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
