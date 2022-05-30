The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it has awarded $795,550,066 in funding to 71 public housing authorities in New York to make capital investments in their public housing properties.
Two local cities will get some of that money.
The Oneonta Housing Authority will receive $293,975 and the Norwich Housing Authority will get $299,409, according to a HUD media release.
HUD provides Capital Fund Program grants to public housing authorities annually for the development, financing and modernization of public housing properties and for management improvements, the release said..
This funding is part of $3.2 billion in Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Fund Program awards to 2,813 PHAs in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"It is essential for public housing authorities to preserve existing affordable housing, and this HUD funding will go a long way to assist with major improvements," said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD Regional Administrator for New York and New York Jersey. "HUD's Capital Fund Program allocates funding annually for the development, financing, and modernization of public housing properties and management improvements to ensure their residents' health, safety and quality of life."
HUD's Public Housing Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to all public housing authorities to build, renovate or modernize the public housing in their communities. PHAs can use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to heating systems and installing water conservation measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.