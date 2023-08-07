The town of Oneonta and the city of Norwich are on track to receive federal funding for infrastructure improvements.
U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro on Monday said more than $27 million in federal funding for community development projects in New York’s 19th Congressional District were included in the House’s Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills. “Rep. Molinaro advocated for these funds,” a media release said.
According to the release, the town of Oneonta will get $4.2 million for its West Main Street water and sewer extension project. The funding would be used for installation of 7,000 linear feet of sewer and water lines and associated laterals, meters and hookups.
“I’m very pleased to see this step forward. Here’s a chance to improve public health and public safety in an area populated with healthcare facilities, schools, businesses, residents, and more,” Oneonta town Supervisor Randal Mowers said. “This water project is paramount and I thank Congressman Molinaro for his work to help us get it done.”
The city of Norwich will receive $1.25 million for sanitary sewer system repairs. According to the release, the funding would be used for the replacement of the city’s sewer system.
Norwich Mayor Brian J. Doliver said, “The City of Norwich is pleased to receive the news that the Community Project Funding application to support improvements to our wastewater infrastructure was included in legislation by the House Appropriations Committee. This award allows the city to make these necessary replacements without significantly increasing the level of debt and creating additional tax burdens for the residents.”
According to the release, the House Appropriations Committee collects community development project requests each year from members of Congress for consideration in the upcoming appropriations bill.
The requests direct funding to local government or non-profit entities to carry out specific projects that are eligible for federal support and benefit the local community.
The federal funding included in the House’s Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills would go toward projects that improve roadways and water infrastructure, provide housing to veterans, expand mental healthcare, and help EMS agencies upgrade equipment and facilities. The funding bills must still pass the House, Senate, and be signed by the president to become law, the release said.
“I’m pleased to announce that I successfully advocated to get over $27 million in funding for local projects included in the House’s Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations bills,” Molinaro said. “These funds can have a tangible impact because they aim to go toward community needs like infrastructure improvements, housing for veterans, healthcare services, and upgrades to essential emergency facilities. Having these projects funded in the House’s appropriations bills represents an important step in getting them across the finish line. I’ll keep fighting to make these projects a reality.”
