The city of Oneonta's Common Council unanimously approved its 2021 budget Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The budget, which has general fund revenue and expenses of about $15.7 million each, was unchanged from the tentative budget passed two weeks earlier. The budget is lower than the original 2020 general budget, which set for about $17.1 million.
The budget includes property taxes of $4,853,248 for general purposes and $484,560 for the library, as well as a water and sewer rents re-levy of $261,342.96, a code enforcement re-levy of $22,059.90 and a code administrative fee re-levy of $80,444. The real property tax rate per thousand dollars of taxable assessed value is estimated to be $9.9198 for general purposes, and $0.9745 for the library.
The levy is estimated to increase by 2% on the general fund and 1.64% on the library fund from the 2020 budget.
The council held a public hearing on the budget Tuesday, Nov. 24, but no members of the public commented.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city's meetings have been held via Zoom. They are available to view on the city's YouTube channel.
At the public hearing, Finance Director Virginia Lee said she appreciated the hard work the city officials and department heads did to make the budget work despite the pandemic.
She said appreciated the city's approach of waiting to see how the first six months of the year go before making some second half of the year decisions on spending.
"I'm very pleased with the outcome," she said. "I'm pleased of the council's decisions. I'm also pleased with how we have deferred things to July 1, to give us some time to see how the first six months go.
"I think it is a well-made plan and I really appreciate everyone's cooperation and understanding," she continued.
Lee said she also felt good the city will continue to have a strong fund balance despite the loss of revenue in 2020 and the anticipated losses in early 2021. She said if the pandemic eases in 2021, she expects a strong economic recovery in the second half of the year.
"I think we've got a good plan to tackle the lost revenue," she said.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig thanked Lee and her deputy director, Joe Temming, for their hard work, long hours and leadership.
