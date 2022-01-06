Three local communities will receive Climate Smart Communities grants under a program administered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the program awarded $11 million to municipalities across the state as part of $196 million in Regional Economic Development Council awards announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this month. The projects "will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including reducing flood risk, increasing natural resiliency, and relocating or retrofitting critical infrastructure," according to a DEC media release.
“Municipalities that become Climate Smart Communities serve as models for others across the state by taking local action to reduce pollution and protect residents from severe weather and other consequences of our changing climate,” Seggos said in the release. “Governor Hochul recognizes the severity of the challenges before us and these Climate Smart grants demonstrate New York state’s ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping all cities, towns, and villages, especially environmental justice communities, become stronger and more resilient.”
Locally, the town of Oneonta will receive $14,000 to update its 2014 comprehensive plan to include sustainability, smart growth and climate resiliency elements.
The town of Otsego will receive $14,000 to update its 2008 comprehensive plan to include sustainability elements in alignment with the related Climate Smart Communities certification action and the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
The town of Sherburne will get $30,000 to update its 2004 comprehensive plan to include sustainability and resiliency elements in alignment with the related Climate Smart Communities certification action.
Established in 2016, the 50/50 matching grant program supports municipalities seeking to become certified Climate Smart Communities and implement projects that advance that state’s climate change goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating flood risk and helping to prepare for extreme weather, the release said.
The program supports the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires New York to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. Since the program’s inception, DEC awarded more than $50 million to municipalities in support of local climate mitigation and adaptation projects, according to the release. More information about the grant program is available on the DEC website.
