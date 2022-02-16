Oneonta outlines plans to fix West Street

The Oneonta Common Council discussed traffic, construction and plans for parks and public art during its first in-person meeting of the year on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Reconstruction of West Street from Chestnut Street to Center Street will require full road closure for at least five months, Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice told the council. The construction is expected to start in March and will shut down the road for the majority of the summer, with a detour via Church Street. The road will remain closed during the May 21-22 weekend when both Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta have spring graduation ceremonies scheduled. This road work was originally scheduled for September 2021, but the city was unable to get some of the needed materials in the fall due to supply chain delays, Mattice said.
Mattice also reported that a Department of Public Works crew was fixing a water main break on Clinton Street below West Street, the fifth such break in the city so far this winter. “When the temperatures change quickly from cold to hot, the pipes break,” Street and Facilities Superintendent Jon Williams said on Wednesday. Some of the city’s water and sewer mains date back to the 1960s, he said.
The council also discussed "traffic calming" measures on Center Street near Wilber Park, where there have been complaints of speeding and the steep hills limit visibility. The city will work on a speed study and pavement markings in the spring, and explore other options, Mattice said.
Council members representing different city boards and commissions gave updates on their work. The Environmental Board has continued to discuss deer overpopulation in the center city, and met with experts from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to discuss options, said Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward. The board is also working to increase sustainable purchasing for the city, planning environmental education programs and planting more street trees. Mattice answered a question about street trees, explaining that trees are planted in the road medians or on private property. “Our goal is, obviously, to build the urban canopy, so anywhere there’s trees lacking we’re trying to focus,” he said.|
The Public Arts Commission is evaluating opportunities for more outdoor art displays around the city, said Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward. They have had many ideas, including a first responder-themed mural on the city’s Public Safety building, a proposed service dog memorial in Neawha Park, and artistically wrapping public utility boxes.
“What makes a space a good space for public art? It’s not just a wall, it’s a matter of being unexpected, catching them off guard and bringing joy,” Lipari Shue said. Art under highway overpasses is one possibility that the committee is exploring.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is planning an expansion of the community gardens off River Street, and is working with a resident to construct a second "Little Free Library" — an ongoing free book exchange — in Wilber Park, Lipari Shue said.
The council quickly moved through its consent agenda, a process by which motions can be approved collectively without individual discussions on each item. Most items throughout the meeting passed with unanimous approval.
Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward expressed concern that the city does not sufficiently recognize the contributions of long-term city employees. “I think maybe we’re not showing enough respect to that type of dedication to the city of Oneonta and its residents from its employees,” Carson said. Mayor Mark Drnek proposed that the council begin spotlighting and thanking staff on a monthly basis.
In other city business:
• It was announced NYSEG will donate $1,000 for the city fire department to purchase a natural gas detector.
• The council approved purchase of a fire truck with bucket lift for $179,405, which is more than was previously budgeted for the purchase.
• The council will conduct a review of the city administrator position that was created in 2021, and will set performance goals for that position in the coming weeks.
• The council approved the appointment of Transportation Director David Hotaling as acting city administrator, to fill in whenever Mattice in unavailable.
At the close of the meeting, the council’s newest member Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, said she was glad to be working with colleagues in person. “It’s so exciting and it’s so nice to finally be in the room with everybody. I’m excited to be a part of it … making some nice progressive changes, to see it thrive again,” she said. “I really want to see the downtown shine.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
