The Oneonta Common Council voted Tuesday, Aug. 15 against paying New York State Electric and Gas to temporarily relocate the electric distribution infrastructure located near the shuttered municipal parking garage on Market Street to allow for the demolition of the garage.
The estimated amount of $95,737, or up to $110,000, would have been funded by the state Department of State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
Two rounds of voting on the motion ended with the same result of 4 to 3, with council members Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward, Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, and Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward, voting against the motion. Council member Emily Falco, D-Eighth Ward, was absent.
Because the council voted down moving the NYSEG equipment, the garage demolition is “on hold,” City Administrator Greg Mattice said.
Carson initially objected to moving forward with entering into the agreement with NYSEG because he wanted to investigate what he believed to be a discrepancy between the motion and the minutes from a special council meeting on June 15.
During the June 15 meeting, representatives from consulting firm Wendel Companies presented a conceptual plan to the council that included replacing the parking garage and creating a transit hub at an estimated price tag of $30 million.
“They’re assuming we have voted to demolish the parking garage,” Carson said Wednesday, adding that he believes the council actually voted on a SEQR, or a State Environmental Quality Review which is pronounced “seeker,” and bid to do the demolition work but not authorizing the actual demolition.
According to a video recording of the June 15 meeting, the council unanimously approved a separate resolution to determine that the project didn’t need further environmental review since the property usage won’t change — it will still be a parking area.
During discussion on the motion to authorize the demolition, Mattice said that “demolition is the next step.”
“This motion is just to memorialize that we’re on the same page with where this project is going towards,” he said. “We’re going to pursue that, understanding that we’re going to have to go to bid, issue a contract, motion to award a contract, and to set up the budget.”
City Clerk Kerri Harrington read the motion a couple of minutes later.
“That the Common Council authorizes the demolition of the municipal parking garage and directs city staff to proceed with finalizing the design and bid documents with bid letting to occur as soon as practicable,” she said.
Mattice further clarified that the motion wasn’t to authorize a replacement garage or go with a parking lot, but bidding for parking garage demolition and the “ancillary work associated with demolition of the garage that must be done to have a secure site.”
The council then voted 6-1 on the motion. Harrington voted no. John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, had resigned and a new council member had not yet been appointed.
Carson also said that he wants the city to seek another opinion from a different engineering firm on the condition of the garage and cost estimates on various options.
He referenced a letter from former mayor Gary Herzig, urging the council to seek a second opinion, and said that consultants from Wendel provided three reports saying that the garage “was good to go” before handing in a one-page letter saying the garage had to come down.
He also said that he wasn’t aware that Wendel had issued a full engineering report before Tuesday.
“I’m not in favor of tearing down the garage until we know definitively, by a second opinion, that it actually does” need to come down,” Carson said. “We’re asking the taxpayers to take it on the chin potentially if we go down the road of a parking garage for tens of millions of dollars.”
Ultimately, it wasn’t Carson’s recollection of the June 15 vote to demolish the parking garage that swayed Harrington and Lipari Shue on Tuesday.
It was their concerns about the city’s concurrent pursuit of demolishing the nearby derelict building at 27 Market St. and the total cost of relocating the NYSEG electric distribution infrastructure.
Lipari Shue asked if the city intended to do the two demolitions at the same time.
Mattice said that demolishing 27 Market St. would occur in the next two to three months and that the garage demolition would happen during the winter.
“The timeline is the big question for me,” Lipari Shue said. “Since [the demolition of 27 Market St.] needs to be done prior to NYSEG’s doing the work, I just don’t see the need to go forward right now.”
