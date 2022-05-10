Oneonta parks to get major upgrades

The city of Oneonta has been busy planning and implementing park improvements. Neahwa, Huntington, and Wilber Parks all have enhancements in the works.
In Neahwa, electrical upgrades are underway, renovation to repair water damage at Damaschke Field will start this month, and a ¾-mile multiuse bike trail will be paved this summer.
Outdoor electric boxes are currently being installed on posts in the central part of Neahwa Park between Hodges Pond and the caboose. These outlets connected by underground lines will make setup for many special events easier, so food vendors, musicians and holiday light displays will have places to plug in. “The underground is pretty much done, we're waiting for panels,” said Gino Huggins, senior civil engineer for the city. The project will be completed this summer, but perhaps not in time for summer events, depending on when the materials are delivered.
A broken pipe at Damaschke Field in early April caused significant damage to the concession stand and an adjacent office. The city has filed an insurance claim, which will pay the $50,000 to $100,000 repair cost, less the city’s $25,000 deductible, said Director of Public Works Chris Yacobucci on Tuesday. “We're hoping to have the repairs done before the regular season starts for the Outlaws, but we're going to be tight,” he said. The Oneonta Outlaws first game is scheduled for June 4.
The Mill Race creek trail in Neahwa Park will create a paved asphalt trail to connect from the River Street entrance of the park along the creek, through Catella Park to Lettis Highway at Interstate 88 exit 15. Amenities will include signage, crosswalks, wastebaskets and concrete pads for future benches, although not the benches themselves.
Community members and organizations will have an opportunity to sponsor benches once the trail is completed. The cost to donate a bench ranges from $1,500 to $2,000, and includes a customized memorial plaque, Huggins said. “They match our existing benches that you see all along Main Street.”
The trail project is going out for bids this week, and should be ready for city council approval next week if everything falls into place, Huggins said. Work should start in June and take less than 75 days to complete.
The trail project has a budget of $150,000, based on fall 2021 estimates, but construction costs keep rising. “Price has gone crazy. Pipe prices are hitting us bad, and asphalt, there's an escalation clause on that,” said Huggins. “To buy the same pipe two years ago would have been half as much, or less.”
The Neahwa Park improvements are largely funded by part of the $713,000 the city received in federal American Rescue Plan Act assistance in 2021. The Mill Race trail, which is a segment of the Oneonta Susquehanna Greenway, also received a $50,000 donation from the Future for Oneonta Foundation.
In Huntington Park, work has restarted on a complete park redesign. Last week, trees were removed from a steep hillside beside Huntington Memorial Library and the slope graded to create a sledding hill with a viewpoint at the top. On May 6, at the end of the workday, builder Dan Peterson and excavator Cody Renwick stood enjoying the new vista of downtown that they had cleared. This week, contractors from Renwick Excavating are pouring sidewalks on a new oval path, and laid the foundation for a hilltop plaza at the viewpoint. New energy-efficient LED lamp posts are being installed that mimic the historic lampposts found on Main Street.
Plans for the second phase of the park redesign “include the hillside scramble and children’s play area, the green theater, picnic area, ADA pathways, and additional plantings,” an update on the library’s webpage said. “It’s complicated, and slow, but well worth the effort!”
The library was awarded a $500,000 grant from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for the work. Once state authorities approve the paperwork, the library will move ahead with finding a landscape architect to finalize the design.
No large projects are currently scheduled for Wilber Park, as the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission reviews results from a public opinion survey about existing facilities and new developments. The information collected will be used to develop a master plan for the park, and will help the commission prioritize improvements.
However, two smaller projects are moving forward. A second “Little Free Library” — a freestanding structure with enclosed shelves where people can exchange books — is being built near the Center Street end of the park. The structure is designed to look like a train engine, to honor Oneonta’s railroad past, said Huggins. It will be maintained by volunteers. One little free library already exists in the lower part of the park.
Another project is called Telephone in the Wind. An old-style rotary telephone will be mounted on a post in a quiet spot, behind a large tree in the lower level of Wilber Park near the swimming pool. “It's kind of a private place for people, they can go and talk to their loved ones that have passed,” Yacobucci said.
The idea came from a similar art installation in a park in Olympia, Washington. “It gives you the privacy to say those things you need to say,” Corey Dembeck, a writer who created the Washington project told a Seattle television station in January. “You think about things, but if you can't talk about it to someone else, you'll never say them out loud.”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
