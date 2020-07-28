The city of Oneonta will mill and pave streets beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, and concluding around 4 p.m. Friday, July 31.
According to a media release, the contractor, Cobleskill Stone Products, will start on Church Street from High Street to Franklin Street. Workers will then move to Ravine Parkway from West Street to SUNY Oneonta and Ravine Parkway Spur. They will conclude at Neahwa Place from Main Street to Bernier Circle.
On-street parking will not be permitted on those streets. Road and driveway access will be limited during and immediately after the operation. Drivers should obey temporary traffic signs and flaggers. All work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the release said.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
