Oneonta pediatrician to call it a career after 31 years

When pediatrician Dr. Nicholas Tarricone retires this week after 31 years, he will be remembered for two main things, according to patients and colleagues — his penchant for wearing cowboy boots and the exceptional, compassionate care he has provided.
Since moving to the area with his family in 1989, “Dr. Nick” has cared for thousands of children from Oneonta and the surrounding communities — first, in private practice with Dr. Jordan Tannenbaum; then working with Tannenbaum and A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital and, most recently, in his current position at UHS Pediatrics on River Street.
“At this point, I’ve been taking care of the grandchildren of some of my former patients,” Tarricone, 67, told The Daily Star. “So there’s a strong bond. To watch them go from neonatal to adulthood — that’s rewarding. I really know a lot of the families well, and that’s what I’m going to miss the most — my patients.”
Mary Phraner, of Walton, said her children, Colby and Mallory, have been patients of Tarricone since birth. Tarricone made an impression on their family when Colby was born with a fever and needed special attention.
“Within half an hour, this skinny man with cowboy boots and suspenders came into our room and explained to us that he needed to do a spinal tap on Colby, but that he would be fine,” Phraner recalled. “He explained everything and made us trust him in no time. I always tell people he’s right below God in my book.”
Growing up in Queens, Tarricone “always knew” he wanted to become a physician, he said. Years later, while attending medical school in Italy, he realized that pediatrics was his calling and that he could “really make a difference.”
After completing his residency at Brooklyn Hospital and volunteering for a year with the Indian Health Service in South Dakota, Tarricone was recruited to come to Oneonta in 1989 by Fox Hospital and Tannenbaum. Tarricone said it was the best move he ever made.
Tarricone and Tannenbaum had a private practice together for almost 10 years before teaming up with Fox Hospital, where they worked another 13 years together. Tannenbaum, who now serves as chief information officer for Saint Peter’s Healthcare System in New Brunswick, New Jersey, called Tarricone a “very dedicated physician with an incredibly strong work ethic” and “uncanny diagnostic abilities — many times getting to the bottom of puzzles that stumped others.”
“Dr. Tarricone and I both believed in access: sick children can't wait,” Tannenbaum said. “For many years, we saw children in the office on evenings, weekends and holidays. Dr. Tarricone's dedication to this level of service never wavered because of his total commitment to patient care.”
When Tarricone left Fox Hospital in 2011 and began working at UHS Pediatrics, he was delighted to be able to bring his “dedicated, perfect” staff with him, he said. At first, he was the only doctor there, but he now has two “wonderful, capable” associates, Dr. Kenneth Lucas and Dr. Elaine Tsukayama.
Tarricone said he will spend his retirement visiting his three children and 8-month-old grandson, volunteering his services in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and finally putting to use his wildlife rehabilitator license, which he has had for more than 20 years.
“When my children were young, we had deer in our home and we even had a raccoon at one point,” he said. “Over the past nine years, I haven’t been able to accept any to care for and rehabilitate because I wasn’t home enough, and I didn’t want to take any time away from my patients. Now, I’ll be able to.”
