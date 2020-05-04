The city of Oneonta will repair asphalt at two locations Tuesday, May 5, beginning around 7 a.m. and concluding around 4 p.m., according to a media release.
The first location is on West Street near Job Corps. This street will be limited to one-way traffic. Drivers should obey flaggers.
The second location is at the intersection of Ceperley Avenue and Orchard Street. Ceperley Avene will remain open, but traffic disruptions are anticipated. Orchard Street will be closed from Ceperley Avenue to Elmwood Avenue.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.