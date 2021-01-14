Oneonta police Chief Douglas Brenner will retire next month.
The city of Oneonta and the Police Department issued a media release late Thursday, announcing Brenner's retirement effective in February.
Brenner confirmed the information and said Lt. Christopher Witzenburg will lead the department while a replacement is sought.
Brenner began his career with the city in 1998, having previous uniformed service with the village of Cooperstown Police Department and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, the release said. He was promoted to chief in 2017.
“Retirement is bittersweet,” Brenner said in the release, “but I know that I will be leaving the agency in the hands of an extremely talented, capable, and well-qualified staff of colleagues who will continue to embrace a strong community-policing approach.”
This is a developing story.
