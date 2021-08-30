Oneonta police review to go before public

There will be a public hearing on the Oneonta Community Advisory Board Review Committee’s report about its recommendations for the Oneonta Police Department on Sept. 21.
The public hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 7, but it was postponed until Sept. 21 so the Common Council can have more time to review the document, City Clerk Kerriann Harrington said.
The committee released its “In Review of the City of Oneonta Police Department Reform and Reinvention Collaborative’s Report of Recommendations to Oneonta Common Council” on Aug. 17.
Council member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, chairs the committee.
Attached to the report was an overview and opinion of the chair, written by Drnek. In it, he said the committee, “met once a week for a total of nearly 2-dozen hours over more than 3 months, in methodical and painstaking process that engaged the opinions and expertise of the Personnel Director, the acting Chief of Police, the City attorney, and the written opinions of the City Defender and the District Attorney.”
The committee broke its recommendations down into the following categories: Transparency in Reporting and Gathering Information; Use of Force, Officer Conduct, Additional Trainings, Personnel, and Recruitment; Race Relations; Civilian Oversight and Community Involvement; and Drug Policy, Mental Health Counseling, and Poverty.
Some of the report’s recommendations to make the Oneonta Police Department more transparent, include: wearing nameplates while on duty, maintaining information about the budget and policing technologies on its website and reporting the number of no-knock warrants in annual reports.
The report’s recommendations on use of force include:
• Provide public access through website links to the department’s standard operating procedures and ethics policies while following state Civil Service rules, as well as state Board of Election laws.
• Maintain a policy that focuses on broader social training, including and addressing topics relating to abuse, sensitivity, community relations, mental health, diversity and unconscious bias.
• Build a good partnership with the SUNY Oneonta Police Department.
• Be consistent with the letter of the law regarding “use of force.” Attached to the report were the “Use of Force Model Policy” adopted by the state Division of Criminal Justice Services Office of Public Safety adopted in September 2020 and the “National Consensus Policy and Discussion Paper on use of Force” revised in July 2020 by several national law enforcement organizations.
The report’s recommendations on race relations include: establishing a Community-Police Board of five community members appointed by the mayor; developing ties with the Oneonta NAACP; hiring or training officers in other languages and recruiting officers who reflect the diversity of the city.
The Community-Police Board is also part of the report’s civilian oversight and community involvement recommendation. The board would meet quarterly or as needed and report its findings to the city manager. The board can recommend rules, bylaws and regulations to the police chief, but the chief will say whether those recommendations will be implemented, the report said.
In addition, the report recommends the OPD strengthen ties with local organizations that work on behalf of the city’s marginalized populations.
The report said: “the Common Council should explore the feasibility of incorporating personnel of mental health and substance abuse first responder units working with the Fire/EMS and police response when necessary.”
It also recommended, “that OPD considers implementing in conjunction with community partners, organizations, and local service providers a non-coercive diversion and intervention program for those with substance abuse disorders.”
The report is available to read on the Oneonta announcements page online at www.oneonta.ny.us/announcements.
