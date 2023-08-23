The Oneonta Police Department conducted an officer recruitment campaign during the summer, putting up road signs advertising job openings and even having officers approach individuals they felt would be interested in joining the police department.
According to an update from the city of Oneonta Civil Service Commission issued Wednesday, the city's police recruitment efforts drew a low number of candidates — a continued downward trend that's happening not only statewide but also nationwide.
Joseph Temming, city human resources director, said that as of the Aug. 11 deadline for this year's police recruitment application, 18 people had applied with one withdrawal.
"It's maybe somewhat similar to last year," he said, "but it's in the trend. We're still down."
Most police departments across the state, except for New York City and a couple other large cities, offer civil service exams annually, if needed, used for hiring in the next year on a date picked by the state.
David Coury, Oneonta's senior human resources specialist and commission secretary, said that in 2014, the city attracted close to 100 candidates who submitted an approved exam application to take the police officer exam.
It's been a gradual decline since then.
In 2015, the city did not offer the exam, but the number of candidates that applied dropped for the next three years by more than 10 each year. In 2019, the number of applicants rose by five, but then in 2020 the number dropped by 20.
The police exam is scheduled for Sept. 9.
Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger said Wednesday that with the recent recruitment campaign, the goal was to attract as many applicants as possible.
"We have vacancies we are hoping to fill, so we can continue to provide services to the community," he said. "We provide those services now, even with the vacancies, but we want to continue them … The more applicants we have in the pool, the higher the level of applicants we can hire."
The public campaign included the road signs and posters with a QR code that directed people to a website link that provided information on the exams, requirements and the application.
In addition to casting a wide net through the public campaign, police officers gave business cards with the QR code to those they felt had an interest in becoming police officers. The Oneonta Outlaws baseball team also hosted a "cops and outlaws" night.
Temming said the city is pursuing new ideas around police recruitment, including reaching out to Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta to build connections with the schools' criminal justice programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.