Members of Oneonta’s Community Advisory Board to the Oneonta Police Department held a public forum Tuesday, Feb. 9, to make final comments before subcommittees turn in final recommendations.
Municipalities across the state are finalizing their reports to the state, based on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order 203 on reforming and reinventing police departments, which are due by April 1.
Oneonta’s process will wind down in the next few weeks. Subcommittee reports are due by Monday, Feb. 22. Acting Police Chief Chris Witzenburg will review the reports and offer OPD feedback before a final report is issued to the public and the Oneonta Common Council in March.
The board has four subcommittees: No. 1, on how the police interact with people with mental health problems; No. 2, on smart and effective policing standards and strategies; No. 3, on fostering community-oriented leadership, culture and accountability; and No. 4, on recruiting and supporting excellent personnel.
The committee members had several suggestions Tuesday as well as questions for Witzenburg, who took over for Chief Douglas Brenner, who is on leave pending retirement.
Several members suggested a clearer process to make complaints against officers. Witzenburg agreed, and said he is open to feedback on how to make the process better.
Board member Shannon McHugh said the survey on community relations is going to surprise some people, in terms of the strong responses about OPD’s interactions with the community. She said the survey needs more responses before it is statistically significant.
Witzenburg said he welcomes the review and wants the members and public to know this is not a new thing for police departments. He said police departments reinvent their procedures and policies on an ongoing basis and are always better for improving.
“I look forward to hearing what some of the suggestions are, so we can start implementing some of them,” he said.
However, he said he is swamped covering two desks and getting used to being the acting chief. The department is down nine officers, which is a dire situation the city is trying to correct. Until vacancies are filled, he said, the priority is on just running the department and implementing changes is going to be a slow process.
Herzig said the work done by the committee and subcommittees is impressive.
“I’m actually blown away by the amount of energy and passion that you’re all bringing to this, with a really positive and innovative approach,” he said.
