A power outage in the city of Oneonta is expected to last until late tonight, and may affect publication of The Daily Star for Tuesday.
According to a media release from the city, NYSEG is aware of the following electrical power outages affecting the city:
• River Street from Parish to Gilbert and side streets in between; the cause was unknown to the city at the time of the alert.
• Chestnut Street from North Fonda to West End Avenue and side streets in between, caused by tree fallen on electrical wires at Nick's Diner on Chestnut Street. The street remains open for travel.
NYSEG hopes to restore power by 11:30 p.m. and has no plans to provide dry ice in the meantime, the release said.
Anyone can track the status of NYSEG power outages by visiting https://outagemap.nyseg.com/.
The Daily Star offices are within the outage area. The offices are closed.
The Oneonta Fire Department shared the following recommendations for dealing with the heat:
• Drink plenty of water. Being hydrated is the best way to beat the heat, the release said.
• Close off the warmest rooms. Some rooms may be hotter because they face the sun.
• Use battery-powered fans.
• Take a cool shower or bath.
• Leave the house and go to a business or public building that has air conditioning.
• Go for a swim.
Those who need bottled water should call the Oneonta Fire Department at 607-433-3480.
If you see a wire down, stay away. Report it to the fire department and NYSEG.
If you use a generator to power your home, do not use it inside your home or garage.
