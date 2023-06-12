Briggs Pool in Oneonta's Wilber Park is slated to open for the summer in two weeks, as city Public Works crews work to complete renovations to the facility.
"Our dedicated parks crew have been working tirelessly on getting the pool and associated facilities ready in time," city of Oneonta Public Works Director Christopher Yacobucci said in a statement Friday.
Renovations have included installation of several new items, such as a roof on the pool pavilion, a pool drain, a diving board and an emergency eyewash station in the bathhouse.
The lifeguard stand fiberglass platforms and chairs have been replaced, along with sand filter media removal and replacement and pump isolation valve replacements.
Other maintenance has included general cleaning of the pool area, painting of the pool perimeter filter grates, scraped and painted bathhouse floors and minor repairs to broken pieces of concrete underneath the pool liner.
Yacobucci said Monday that the city planned for approximately $55,000 in the 2023 budget for various materials, supplies and purchased services related to the project. Some items, like the new pool drain, were installed in the fall and paid for through the 2022 budget.
"Each work component by [itself] is fairly small in nature and many of the work elements are replacements in-kind," he said.
Pool schedule
This year's pool season is scheduled for June 28 to Aug. 20. Open swim is scheduled for 1-7 p.m. on the first day.
Daily open swim hours are scheduled for 1-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. for family swim, weather permitting.
The pool is owned by the city, but daily operations are managed by the Oneonta Family YMCA, which offers swimming lessons in the morning starting July 1.
Stephanie Kozak, who oversees pool operations for the YMCA, said the pool is slated to be filled with water a week before it opens.
Lifeguard training is scheduled for June 26 and 27.
According to a June 5, statement from the YMCA, city residents can swim for free but must obtain a pool pass to be scanned upon arrival at the pool.
Passes are available, with proof of residency, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA, 20-26 Ford Ave., and will be available June 28 at the Wilbur Park welcome center.
Non-residents must pay daily admission to pool area — $1 for children, $3 for adults or $8 for families.
Seasonal non-resident passes are available — $25 for children, $50 for adults or $75 for families.
Registration forms are available at the Wilbur Welcome Center, the YMCA front desk or online at www.oneontaymca.org.
The YMCA is planning a Safety Around Water Week from Aug. 1-4 in memory of YMCA employee Stephen Lyden, with swimming and water safety skills lessons available for preschool and youth levels, free to all swimmers. Registration opens July 1.
Swim lesson and Safety Around Water Week registration is slated for today, Thursday and June 20, with additional dates to be announced. Lesson registration will be open until all spots are filled.
Contact Kozak to set up a swim test at skozak@oneontaymca.org.
