The city of Oneonta's Community Advisory Board released its report on police reform and reinvention Monday.
The report will be the sole agenda item for adoption by the Common Council at a special meeting to be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The meeting will open with a public hearing. Anyone wishing to comment on the report may do so by joining the Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3fpxPZy
The advisory board was formed and the report created in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which required examination of police practices after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer while in custody. According to a media release the advisory board was composed "of diverse sectors of the city’s population to perform a comprehensive review of our current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices."
In the release, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said, “I am proud to say that this process has been fully community driven. Neither I, nor the Chief of Police, were members of this Advisory Board. To their credit, the members of the Board chose to create subcommittees and invite all who were interested to participate. This resulted in a wide diversity of perspectives and recommendations. This report is presented to the Common Council in the form of recommendations which include a mandate for the development of an implementation Action Plan to be completed no later than May 18, 2021. It is my intent to appoint a committee of the Council to lead this effort.”
