Oneonta schools to remain closed, online-only until October

The New York State Department of Education is reviewing the approximately 650 plans for reopening submitted Friday by the state’s roughly 700 public school districts, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Oneonta City School District was among the few approved for a one-week extension, but issued its plan Monday afternoon, announcing that students would not return to the physical classroom until at least October.
All students K-12 will receive remote instruction from Sept. 8 through at least Oct. 9, according to the “Framework for Reopening Schools” issued to the public Aug. 3.
“This is not and has not been an easy decision as we all want our students to be in school. However, the circumstances just do not support doing so at this particular time,” district officials wrote in the reopening plan, citing the local uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases and the impending arrival of several thousand college students in the area.
“These students return to Oneonta from all over the state of New York as well as many other states and countries. The impact of their return from a community health perspective is unclear,” district officials wrote.
Beginning Oct. 11, students will transition to a hybrid learning format in two groups, which will each attend in-person classes Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays. Three days of the week will be dedicated to online, at-home learning.
Special accommodations will be made for special education and English Language Learning students, as well as students with underlying illnesses or risk factors or whose families wish to continue remote instruction.
“The described phase-in approach is the one that appears to be the safest for all involved at the moment,” district officials wrote. “With that said, we do not truly have any good options as we are simply not in a better place relative to this virus than when we were closed in March.”
District officials coordinated with the Otsego and Delaware county health departments in developing the plan in accordance with state guidelines and will continue to collaborate and communicate as the school year progresses in order to “monitor the collective health of our community,” according to the plan.
“Reopening in some degree of in-person instruction will be done when and if it can be done in a safe manner,” district officials wrote, noting that the plan could “change at any moment with an executive order issued by the governor.”
Kelly Zimmerman, who took over as Delaware Academy district superintendent July 1, emphasized that plans from all districts are contingent upon Cuomo issuing further guidelines, possibly as soon as Aug. 7.
“The feasibility (of reopening) can’t be determined until we hear from the governor,” she said. “We have no choice but to be flexible and persevere.”
Like many other districts in the area, Delaware Academy’s plan for reopening includes daily screening of all students, staff and visitors, compliance with face covering requirements and social distancing protocols and cooperating with local and state contact tracing efforts.
“Our top priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of all of our staff and students,” Zimmerman said.
Students or staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 by a healthcare provider, or who are undiagnosed but symptomatic, are instructed to remain home until 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, three days have passed without a fever and three days have passed since the individual’s symptoms resolved, including cough and shortness of breath. All discharges from isolation and return to school or work will be conducted by the superintendent or COVID-19 safety coordinator and the local health departments.
In addition to absence rates among staff and students, district officials will consider the level of community virus spread, based upon the regional seven-day infection average, to determine if full or partial closure is necessary.
If no students or staff members are infected across the entire district, all buildings are expected to remain open, according to the plan. If up to four students or staff members are infected, the district may consider closing the buildings to which those individuals are assigned for between 48 and 72 hours. If five or more students or staff members are infected, the district will consider closing for at least 14 days.
In accordance with state guidelines, if the level of community virus spread exceeds 9%, or nine cases per 100,000 residents, the district will close, regardless of the infection rate among students and staff.
Final decisions regarding any closures are to be determined by the superintendent, in conjunction with the district’s COVID-19 safety coordinator and county health officials.
“We ask of our community patience and grace,” Zimmerman said. “There’s no easy decision to be made here.”
Downsville Central School is planning to fully resume in-person instruction for all students Pre-K through 12 upon reopening in September, according to Rob Reinhart, school principal.
“With our demographics and our enrollment, we felt this is something we could do safely,” Reinhart said. With about 225 students from Pre-K through 12 — approximately 17 students per grade level — “we should be able to physically fit everyone six feet apart.”
Extracurricular activities such as band and chorus, which require 12 feet of distance between students, will be held in the gymnasium, which can accommodate about 35 students in each half, according to Reinhart.
Secondary-level students will move from classroom to classroom on a normal schedule while wearing face coverings, Reinhart said. With about 100 students in the hallway during passing time spread out across three floors, “we think we can do this without a lot of congestion.”
In terms of students and staff adjusting to social distancing, sanitization and mask-wearing requirements, “we’re going to experience the same challenges as every other school,” Reinhart said. “We all have a lot of new behaviors to learn, and it takes time for new behaviors to become a habit.”
If a reduction in in-person learning is necessitated by local conditions or required by the state, the district is prepared to transition to a hybrid system of in-person learning and remote instruction. Priority will be given to core subjects — math, science, history, English and foreign language — and teachers will be reassigned from other areas to assist core subject teachers with the technological aspects of online instruction.
The plan was developed with input from surveys sent out to parents and families earlier this year, Reinhart said. Surveys were submitted by 129 households, many of which are home to multiple students, accounting for nearly the entire district population.
Each student is issued a Chromebook by the district, and “a very high percentage” of households reported technological readiness in line with requirements for remote instruction, Reinhart said. The district partnered with outside community agencies, such as the East Branch Fire Department, to lend their facilities to students and families without consistent, reliable high-speed internet access.
“If we have to go (to remote instruction) at a moment’s notice, I think we could,” Reinhart said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
